At IMF and World Bank meetings, US pushes allies over seized Russian assets





The House approved $61 billion in aid to Ukraine on Saturday, ending six months of wrangling over continued U.S. funding of the war against Russia.

But the diplomatic battle over how to pay the rest of Ukraine's bills is only just beginning.

At the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington last week, U.S. officials pushed the reluctant Europeans to use some of the $280 billion in Russian central bank reserves that the allies have frozen during the opening hours of the war.

In recent months, diplomats have considered various proposals, including seizing assets and transferring them to kyiv, or using profits from Russian investments to secure a loan or bond offering. A final decision on proposals to reallocate Russian assets awaits the June summit meeting of President Biden and other Group of Seven leaders in Italy.

They have been arguing for a long time. The question now is can you achieve this? said Clay Lowery, executive vice president of the Institute of International Finance and a former Treasury official.

The glacial pace of the decision-making process highlights an uncomfortable reality for kyiv: Despite an apparent breakthrough in Congress this week, Ukraine faces recurring battles over financial aid. The current damage and reconstruction bill stands at $486 billion and continues to rise, according to a joint estimate by the government, the World Bank and the European Commission. And its struggling economy remains dependent on international support.

Events are moving more quickly on the battlefield, where the Kremlin has made gains. Russian forces have made relatively significant tactical advances outside Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine in recent days, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a nonprofit research group .

European officials have been reluctant to confiscate Russian assets, fearing it could violate international law, discourage investors from trusting the euro and incite Russia to retaliate.

Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, said last week that proposals to exploit frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine risk breaking the international legal order you want to protect.

European officials also bristle at U.S. insistence on what they see as a risky course of action when they own the vast majority of assets and any Russian response will likely fall on Europe, not the United States. United.

As of September, frozen Russian assets totaled $280 billion, the majority of which was held in the European Union, according to the G7 working group monitoring these funds.

Of this amount, around $210 billion is held by Euroclear, a Belgian financial services company. Only about $5 billion is estimated to be in the United States.

At IMF and World Bank meetings, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen met with her European counterparts in hopes of reaching a compromise.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters on Wednesday that officials were discussing the European Commission's proposal to transfer about 3 billion to 5 billion euros a year to Ukraine in March. This sum, representing interest earned on fixed assets, could reduce kyiv's budget deficit or help it acquire additional military equipment.

Amid a prolonged debate in Washington, Ukraine is running out of shells, bullets and air defense systems. But the modest sums mentioned, compared to Ukraine's colossal needs, have left some observers skeptical.

It won't change the battlefield or the fate of Ukraine's economy, said Douglas Rediker, president of International Capital Strategies, a financial consulting firm.

European finance ministers also fear that the confiscation of Russian central bank assets could trigger a flight of global capital out of the continent, according to Eswar Prasad, a professor at Cornell University and former head of the financial studies division at the IMF.

But Prasad defended the move as an important step if it leads to additional transfers of Russian revenue to Ukraine over time.

If they can find a sensible way to start using Russian resources to transfer money to Ukraine, even if it is modest amounts, the symbolic significance cannot be overstated, Prasad said.

Even if European reluctance can be overcome, the details of the use of Russian funds remain worrying. The Belgian prime minister last month floated the idea of ​​raising funds for Ukraine by issuing bonds that would earn investors interest on profits from Russian assets. The United States has pushed the idea of ​​G7 countries participating to set up a syndicated loan, which would be supported by Ukraine's demands for reparations against Russia. Each proposal involves complex legal and financial issues.

Everyone involved agrees more needs to be done for Ukraine, but there is no consensus on the details, a senior Treasury official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to relay confidential discussions .

We view Russian sovereign assets as a sustainable medium- and long-term solution to this financing problem, the Treasury official said.

Assuming the House approves the Ukraine aid bill, the Senate is expected to soon follow suit, leading the president to sign legislation providing the struggling country with much-needed financial aid.

You should not view the passage of this bill as evidence that U.S. obligations to Ukraine have ended. Ukraine has no certainty even for 2025, said Hlib Vyshlinsky, executive director of the Center for Economic Strategy, a Ukrainian think tank. It will need additional support to prevail in this war.

The House is also expected to pass the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians (REPO) Act, which would give the president the power to seize all Russian assets under U.S. jurisdiction.

There will be a continued need for funding. If all versions of this fight are as tough as this one, the outlook is tough, said Tobin Marcus, an analyst at Wolfe Research and an aide to Biden during his vice presidency.

