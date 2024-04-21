US Senate votes to reauthorize controversial FISA surveillance program | Government News





President Joe Biden expects to quickly sign a bill authorizing intelligence agencies to conduct electronic surveillance without seeking a warrant.

The U.S. Senate has voted to reauthorize a controversial surveillance program widely used by U.S. intelligence agencies abroad but criticized by civil liberties organizations.

Senators voted 60-34 shortly after midnight to pass the bill, and the White House said President Joe Biden would quickly sign the bill.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, allows U.S. intelligence agencies to conduct electronic surveillance without seeking a judicial warrant.

This allows them to scan communications, including phone calls and emails, from non-Americans anywhere outside the United States. This includes communications from U.S. citizens to foreigners targeted for surveillance.

Its reauthorization ensures what its supporters call a key part of U.S. foreign intelligence collection.

Democrats and Republicans came together and did the right thing to keep our country safe, said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

We all know one thing: letting FISA expire would be dangerous. Ending acts of terror, drug trafficking, and violent and extreme extremism is an important part of our national security.

Doubts and worries

Although the spying program was technically set to expire at midnight, the Bidens administration had said it expected its authority to collect intelligence and remain operational for at least another year, thanks to an earlier advisory this month by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which receives surveillance information. applications.

FISA has drawn criticism from Republican and Democratic lawmakers, who argue it violates Americans' constitutional right to privacy.

The bill was blocked three times in the past five months by House Republicans opposed to their party, before passing last week by a vote of 273 to 147, with its duration reduced by five at two years old.

Although the right to privacy is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, data on foreign nationals collected by the program often includes communications with Americans and can be leveraged by domestic law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI, without a warrant. This alarmed many.

Recent revelations that the FBI used this power to seek information on Black Lives Matter protesters, congressional campaign donors and U.S. lawmakers have raised new doubts about the integrity of the program.

Over the past year, U.S. officials have revealed a series of abuses and errors by FBI analysts in improperly querying the intelligence repository for information on Americans or others in the United States, including a member of Congress and participants in the 2020 racial justice protests and Congress. January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

But members of the House and Senate intelligence committees, as well as the U.S. Justice Department, said requiring a warrant would prevent officials from responding quickly to national security threats.

