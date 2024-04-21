The US military will begin planning the withdrawal of its troops from Niger





DAKAR, Senegal — The United States will begin plans to withdraw its troops from Niger, U.S. officials said Saturday, in what experts see as a major blow to Washington and its regional allies in terms of organization. security operations in the Sahel. The planned departure comes as U.S. officials have said they are seeking a new military deal.

Niger's Prime Minister, appointed by the ruling military junta, Ali Lamine Zeine, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell agreed Friday that the two countries would begin planning for the withdrawal of U.S. troops, the Department of Defense said. 'American State at the Associated. Press in an email Saturday.

A U.S. official said there was no timetable for the withdrawal, other than talks expected to begin in the coming days on next steps. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to detail the private diplomatic discussions. A US delegation tasked with coordinating the details of the withdrawal process will be dispatched soon.

Niger plays a central role in US military operations in Africa's Sahel region, an area located on the edge of the Sahara Desert. Washington is concerned about the spread of jihadist violence, where local groups have pledged allegiance to Al-Qaida and Islamic State groups. Niger is home to a major U.S. air base, in the city of Agadez, about 920 kilometers (550 miles) from the capital, Niamey, which uses it for manned and unmanned surveillance flights and other operations. The United States has also invested hundreds of millions of dollars in training Niger's military since it began operations there in 2013.

But relations have deteriorated between Niger and Western countries since mutinous soldiers overthrew the country's democratically elected president in July. Niger's junta has since ordered French forces to leave and turned to Russia for security. Earlier this month, Russian military trainers arrived to bolster the country's air defenses and with Russian equipment to train Nigeriens in their use.

The United States tried to revise the military agreement with Niger to allow them to stay, U.S. officials told the AP. But the agreement between Zeine and Campbell shows that their efforts failed.

Another senior U.S. State Department official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic negotiations, told the AP on Saturday that the Niger junta had made the decision not to leave forces foreigners in the country, including the United States and Nigeria. that the security partnership was ending for the time being. The junta told the United States that Russia's presence was intended to train Nigeriens how to operate the equipment. The official said the United States had legitimate concerns about some of the choices the junta was making, particularly regarding the possibility of Russian and American troops being co-located.

The loss of access to Niger's air bases is a major setback for the United States and its allies in the region because of its strategic location for security operations in the Sahel, said Peter Pham, former U.S. special envoy for the Sahel region.

In the short term, they will be difficult to replace, Pham said, adding that the European Union's remaining military presence would likely withdraw from Niger following the announcement of the United States' departure.

The breakdown in relations between the two nations would impact development and humanitarian funds going to Niger, a country at the bottom of many well-being indicators, Pham said.

Insa Garba Saidou, a local activist who assists Niger's military leaders with their communications, told the AP that U.S. troops could potentially return after negotiations and that Niger's ruling junta, the National Council for the Safeguarding of homeland, wishes to maintain good functioning. relationship with the United States

The United States should find a new mode of engagement that moves away from the model of counterterrorism cooperation that has failed over the past decade and continues to pressure other states in the Sahel region to deliver. accounts and violate human rights, said Hannah Rae Armstrong, senior consultant for Sahel peace. and security.

Both officials said Niger and the United States would continue to work together in areas of common interest.

___ Sam Mednick reported from Jerusalem. Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

