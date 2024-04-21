House of Representatives passes $95 billion aid plan for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan





Washington

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a four-part, $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Saturday, putting the legislation on hold with bipartisan support. the right path to be enacted after a long and difficult road in Congress.

The legislation includes $61 billion for Kiev's ongoing war against Moscow's invasion, as well as $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian aid to civilians in conflict zones, including Gaza, and $8 billion for dollars for the Indo-Pacific region.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, structured the bills so that they could be combined into one after each bill was approved, to avoid the Opposition to any one element will derail the entire agreement.

Today, Members of both parties in the House voted to support our national security interests and to send a clear message about the power of American leadership on the world stage. At this critical inflection point, they have come together to answer the call of history, passing urgent national security legislation that I have fought for months for, President Joe Biden said Saturday in a statement.

I urge the Senate to quickly send this package to my office so that I can sign it and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet its urgent battlefield needs,” he said. he noted.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to the media on the day the House of Representatives approved foreign aid legislation at the Capitol in Washington, April 20, 2024.

The Senate, with a Democratic majority, is expected to consider the bill early next week and then send it to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, confirmed in a statement Saturday that the Senate would complete its work on the supplemental question with the first vote Tuesday afternoon.

To our friends in Ukraine, our NATO allies, our allies in Israel, and civilians around the world who need help: rest assured that America will once again rise to the occasion, he said. he adds.

The bill imposing new limits on social media platform TikTok was the first of four measures passed Saturday, with a vote of 360 to 58. The measure requires Bytedance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to sell its participation within a year under penalty of ban in the United States. It would also allow the president to impose new sanctions against Russia and Iran.

The second bill, passed with a bipartisan majority of 385-34, included billions in aid to the Indo-Pacific region. The $8 billion bill aims to counter China by investing in underwater infrastructure and helping Taiwan through military financing.

The third bill passed was for a major $61 billion aid package for Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia. The bill passed by a vote of 311 to 112.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Congress for passing the aid bill.

I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties and personally to President Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on track, Zelenskyy wrote in an article on X.

The bill has important implications not only for Ukraine but for all of Europe, according to Steven Moore, founder of the Ukraine Freedom Project, which provides humanitarian and military aid to the front lines.

[Russian President] Vladimir Putin made it clear that if he took over Ukraine, NATO countries would be next, he told VOA. It's not just about Ukraine. It's about standing up to a terrible human being who wants to subjugate the rest of Europe.

This sends a message to Vladimir Putin, Iran, North Korea and China that we are not abdicating our role as global leader, kyiv-based Moore added.

The bill's passage in the House comes after a month of Republican efforts to block further aid to Ukraine.

I think Republican leaders have delayed this unnecessarily, Rep. Adam Smith, a Washington state Democrat, told VOA's Ukraine Service on Saturday.

Smith said he expects aid to be delivered to Ukraine almost immediately once the legislation passes the Senate and is signed by President Biden.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday that U.S. legislation providing military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan would worsen the crisis around the world.

The latest measure passed Saturday was a $26 billion aid package for Israel, including $9.1 billion for humanitarian needs.

Biden reaffirmed his support for the aid package earlier this week.

Israel faces unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine faces continued bombing from Russia that has intensified significantly over the past month, he said in a statement.

The House is expected to pass the package this week and the Senate should quickly follow, Biden added. I will sign this law immediately to send a message to the world: we stand with our friends and we will not let Iran or Russia succeed.

The weekend votes follow a rare show of bipartisanship Friday, when a coalition of House lawmakers helped the foreign aid package overcome a procedural hurdle to advance the four-part legislation. This Friday, the vote was adopted by 316 votes to 94.

Johnson went ahead with the vote despite strong opposition from some factions of his party.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to try to force a vote to oust Johnson from the presidency if he pursued the vote on aid to Ukraine. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky also called for Johnson's resignation.

Still, others in the Republican Party support Johnson and the aid package.

You will never agree with every little aspect of the legislation. There will always be things you can quibble with, but the reality is we need to provide help to our allies, Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, told VOA's Ukraine Service.

The time for debate and discussion on this topic is long past, and the time for action has arrived, he said.

VOA's Kateryna Lisunova contributed to this report. Some information comes from Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-house-passes-aid-package-for-ukraine-israel-after-months-of-struggle/7578232.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos