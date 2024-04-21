Tesla cuts US prices for its Model Y, S and X vehicles after a difficult week





Tesla on Friday evening slashed the price of three of its five models in the United States by $2,000, another sign of the challenges facing the electric vehicle maker led by billionaire Elon Musk.

The company cut prices on the Model Y, a small SUV that is Tesla's most popular model and the best-selling electric vehicle in the United States, as well as the Models X and S, its older and more expensive models. Prices for the Model 3 sedan and Cybertruck remained the same.

The discounts reduced the starting price of the Model Y to $42,990 and $72,990 for a Model S and $77,990 for a Model X.

The move came a day after Tesla shares fell below $150 per share, erasing all of the gains made over the past year. The Austin, Texas, company's stock price has fallen about 40% so far this year amid falling sales and increased competition. Discounted sticker prices are one way to try to attract more car buyers.

Musk posted early Saturday on X, the social media platform known as Twitter before he acquired and renamed it, that the cost of an entry-level Tesla was as low as $29,490 once federal tax credit and gas savings taken into account.

Industry analysts had been waiting for Tesla to introduce a small electric vehicle that would cost around $25,000, the Model 2. Media reports this month that Musk was considering abandoning the project, which created more uncertainty about the company's direction, although Musk called them false.

The price cuts capped a long work week at Tesla, which announced Monday it was cutting 10% of its staff globally, or about 14,000 jobs. The company also said it was recalling nearly 4,000 of its 2024 Cybertrucks after discovering that the gas pedal could become stuck, which could cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increase the risk of a crash.

On Saturday, Musk confirmed that he had postponed a planned weekend trip to India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing Tesla's onerous obligations. He said on X that he was looking forward to rescheduling the visit until later this year.

Tesla is expected to announce its first quarter results on Tuesday.

The company announced earlier this month that its global sales fell sharply from January to March as competition intensified globally, electric vehicle sales growth slowed and price cuts previous ones had failed to attract more buyers.

This is Tesla's first quarterly sales decline in nearly four years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/tesla-cuts-us-prices-3-electric-vehicle-models-difficult-week-rcna148693 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos