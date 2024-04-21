Warning about growing number of workers struggling to make ends meet in UK | borrowing and debt





Full-time workers, including those in nursing jobs, are seeking advice on debt amid warnings that a growing number of young workers are struggling to make ends meet.

Figures seen by the Observer show more full-time workers are seeking help due to rising rents and the use of credit to cope with the cost-of-living crisis in recent years.

A new generation of workers are trapped in debt, the UK's largest debt advice service has warned. StepChange advised 183,403 customers last year, a 10% increase over 2022, which equates to almost one new customer every three minutes.

This included a steady increase in the proportion of full-time employees seeking help, from 38% in 2021 to 44% at the end of last year. They said they are cooperating with a growing number of people who are caught up in debt problems and negative budgets and whose incomes can no longer cover basic expenses. Nurses, call center workers, and similar office workers are among them.

Around three million people working full-time in the UK face debt problems (being unable to repay their debt), according to analysis in a forthcoming report, In Work, But Still in Debt. About one-fifth of those working full-time, the committee recommends, have negative budgets. About a quarter said rising cost of living was the main cause of their debt.

There also appear to be worrying levels of debt among workers under 40, who are likely to have faced significant rent increases in recent years. Age groups were disproportionately represented among those seeking help from charities. About two in five StepChanges clients who work full-time rent their homes in the private sector.

Ministers are welcoming the fall in inflation, but charity experts are concerned that many working households are using up their savings and relying on credit cards to cope with the high cost of living.

Peter Tutton, head of policy at StepChanges, said the cost of living crisis had widened the proportion of the income range vulnerable to debt. We've seen people come to us with so-called negative budgets. At the other end of the spectrum, we've seen people with slightly higher incomes receiving debt advice.

We are seeing more and more people in the private rented sector. So far, we haven't seen a surge in people taking out mortgages in the same way we did after the 2008-09 recession. A disproportionately large number of our clients who work full-time are between the ages of 18 and 24. The twin problems of rising living costs and falling wages due to unstable jobs are especially impacting young workers.

People who work in offices, in call centers, in semi-skilled jobs, and in ordinary, routine jobs are among those struggling to make a living.

The charity's warning echoes similar work by Citizens Advice, which has been raising the issue of negative budgets for some time. Our research shows that of all households without income to cover basic expenses, more than 600,000 include someone in work. More than half of these households include someone who works full time.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Analysis and opinions on the week's news and culture from the best Observer writers

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Morgan Wild, interim head of policy at Citizens Advice, says all too often people who are struggling are told they need to work harder to get by. But what is clear from our data is that having a job is no guarantee that you will be able to make ends meet at the end of each month. High costs, from housing to energy and other costs, are forcing people into deficits no matter what they do. We know that slightly higher wages and benefits will help, but more needs to be done to address the soaring costs of essential goods. People need to feel confident that their efforts will help balance the budget.

A government spokesperson said: There are 1.1 million fewer people living in absolute poverty than in 2010. Our 108 billion cost-of-living package supported people through the pressures of the impact of the pandemic and war in Ukraine. Now we have turned the corner by cutting taxes and raising the national living wage. We are continuing to fund debt advice at record levels in the UK, while increasing the wages of our two million people by 1,800 a year and ensuring work always pays off.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2024/apr/21/working-people-debt-cost-of-living-crisis-rents-workers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos