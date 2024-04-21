



At the northernmost tip of the River Soar in Nottinghamshire, the towers of Britain's last coal-fired power station rise from the flat countryside like concrete monuments from another era.

For more than half a century, Ratcliffe-on-Soar has burned millions of tonnes of coal to generate electricity for the British economy. But as Britain's coal power plants closed one by one, Ratcliffe was the only survivor. In less than six months, the power will finally be turned off completely, extinguishing the last sparks of the once-mighty coal industry.

After last winter, this sprawling site, which covers an area the size of the City of London, is quiet except for the hum of a single turbine and the creaking of power lines overhead.

While it once employed up to 3,000 people, it now has a total of about 350 engineers working shifts. Ratcliffe is going through the final months of the site unsure of how many hours it has left before it closes at the end of September. .

Employment in the UK coal industry

Last Saturday night was my last night shift, said Ian Jackson, shift leader on site. I have worked night shifts for the past 30 years. During that time, I became a father and grandfather. My family only knew me as a shift worker.

Jackson was on duty in January of this year. At the time, Ratcliffe was asked to run all four power plants and provide additional power as the icy Arctic blast chilled the country. It was almost certainly the last time the plant would operate at full capacity. Jackson was also there earlier this month, when the first units were entering conservation work and awaiting the plant's final closure.

He said they were the quietest team I've ever seen. I could see people reflecting on that moment. There were quite a few lifers there, but it was emotional for all of us. I can't imagine what will happen to us if it closes.

The end of the first industrial revolution

When Ratcliffe was opened by the Central Electricity Board in 1968, the first series of Dad's Army was about to be broadcast, the Beatles were topping the charts and coal power was at its peak.

Coal-fired power plants swept through Britain's mining heartlands in the late 1960s and 1970s to provide baseload power to the country's electricity network. The 2,000-megawatt Ratcliffe would provide power to flatten the skyline and heat and light two-metre homes for drivers on the new M1 motorway.

It was built in a coal-rich area dotted with coal mines employing tens of thousands of miners. By the early 1980s Ratcliffe burned 65% of southern Nottinghamshire's coal production.

New power plants were built at a rapid pace. At the time, its scale and engineering complexity were unprecedented, and its climate impacts were unpredictable.

When Ratcliffe produces its last megawatt this year, it will mark the final dismantling of Britain's coal legacy and the end of nearly 150 years of coal-based economic growth.

Engineering manager Nigel Bates says the first industrial revolution is over. He first set foot on the Ratcliffe site more than 40 years ago as a 16-year-old mechanical apprentice with a handful of O-levels. Coal started it all, he says, and it will soon end.

use coal for power generation

For many, the closure of Britain's last coal power station cannot come soon enough. Coal power generation is considered an environmental disaster, threatening the planet with a climate catastrophe. Experts believe that to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, the world must close coal power plants and stop building new ones at nearly five times the current rate.

The UK has strived to stay ahead internationally. In 2016, ministers set out plans to ban coal power generation in the UK by 2025. And the deadline has been brought forward by a year to 2021 as the government prepares to host the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow.

In reality, the time is right, Bates says. We need to do our best for our planet, but this place is well past its sell-by date. Built to operate for 25 to 30 years. And 57 years later, it was still here.

Coal-fired power plants produced four-fifths of Britain's electricity for decades until the North Sea boom of the 1990s took gas-fired power plants by storm.

Over the past decade, coal power has been relegated to the periphery of the UK's power system due to expensive carbon taxes and the rise of cheap renewables. Some plants, such as Drax in North Yorkshire, have adapted to replacing coal with wood pellets. But most were forced to close, putting time on an industry that began in 1882 when the Edison Electric Light Station in Holborn, London, became the world's first factory to produce electricity for public use.

Sean Atton, one of the engineers tasked with decommissioning the plant. Photo: Christopher Thomond/Observer

For some time, coal-fired power plants like Ratcliffe constituted the backbone of the energy system, says Ratcliffes site manager Peter OGrady. Later, I think it served as a stepping stone for our energy system to rely on for renewables to play a bigger role.

Coal accounted for just 1% of the electricity generated in the UK last year, with calls to increase production only as a last resort (contributing 3.4% during this winter's cold spell). Whether coal supplies 80% of the UK's electricity or almost none, we're here to help keep the lights on, says OGrady.

They don't make it like this anymore

On a cool spring day, Ratcliffe's Turbine Hall continues to hum. Sean Atton strides along a steel grid, past turbines spinning at 3,000 times a minute. He returned to the site last year after working at another large power station in the UK, leading a skeleton team of engineers tasked with dismantling the plant over a period of about two years.

He says they don't make things like this anymore, in a boiler room 60 meters high at the top of the factory. To the west, Ratcliffe's eight massive concrete cooling towers dominate the skyline.

It is estimated that at the peak of British coal production there were as many as 250 cooling towers across the country. Currently, only 50 remain, with 5 to 10 being demolished every year. By the end of this decade, Ratcliffes Tower will also be gone.

Ratcliffe's nearly empty coal yard, east of the boiler house, is a reminder that the site's operational life, if needed, is numbered. More than 140,000 loads of coal have been supplied to the yard since the late 1960s, from coal mines that mined Britain's rich coal seams.

Map of old coal-fired power plants in England

At its peak in the early 1980s, Ratcliffe burned as much as 6.5 million tonnes of coal a year. Just under 960,000 tonnes of coal was needed last winter, imported from South Africa and Australia.

Chris Kitchen, general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), said the closure of Ratcliffe marked the end of an industrial decline that had its roots in the miners' strike of 1984-85 40 years ago.

At the time, Ratcliffe was close to the center of the bitter internal fighting that brought the NUM to its knees. Some Nottinghamshire miners opposed their union bosses and the way they called for strikes, which led to the formation of the breakaway Democratic Mine Workers Union in 1985 after Margaret Thatcher's government crushed the industry.

Richard Montgomery, who has worked as a mechanical engineer at Ratcliffe for the past 43 years, recalls that it was a very strange time. We all grew up in the union era, so we felt a loyalty to the union, but we also felt strongly about keeping the lights on. It was very difficult to cross the picket line as a young man in those days.

In the intervening 40 years, the pits were closed and the community was left to its founders. NUMs membership has plummeted from 170,000 in 1981 to just 82 today, reflecting the collapse of mining and power plant jobs.

British mining had been in decline for several years before Thatcher decided to close the old coal mines. But the economic scars of sudden closures reverberate through today’s climate agenda through calls for a just transition to protect communities built on fossil fuels.

Kitchen is concerned that although the UK is becoming greener, something important has been lost in the process. Since the miners' strike, Britain has been discussing opening up to do business with the world, he said. But we were open to exploitation by the world. That's exactly what capitalism does.

We have lost not only energy security and the ability to control costs, but also jobs to other countries. As you know, the coal industry has never been very profitable. It was about national interest. I am not a dinosaur who wants to exist in the dark ages. We must address climate change. But let's try it without blinkers.

Police were called in to Nottinghamshire during the 1984 miners' strike. Photo: PA Images/AlamyFor me, it's home.

For Ratcliffe's remaining staff, the lasting memory of the site will be that of a community forged by a sense of duty instilled in the era of state ownership.

We are bound by the common purpose of keeping the lights on, Montgomery says. We feel that responsibility, and it's brought us together through it all. If it's 3 a.m. and you're having trouble getting the lights on, everyone should be there in their work clothes. It's deeply ingrained in you. Keep the lights on at all costs.

Bates recalls setting off to the site in the early morning hours to make sure staff made it through their shifts during an easterly storm that plunged the UK into arctic temperatures for about a week in 2018.

The easiest thing in the world to say is 'I can't be there' and that's what makes people like that. Is it snowing? I think it was instilled as part of a spirit of service that is not common in modern society.

About half of Ratcliffes' current workforce will remain on site until 2025 for decommissioning before demolition begins. This will be a complex process. The factory is located within a triangle formed by the main rail line to London and the A453, which links Nottingham with the M1. This is an inconvenient location to control and explode eight massive concrete towers.

In the coming months, Ratcliffe is expected to set out plans for a green legacy. Its owner, German energy giant Uniper, has already planned to produce green hydrogen at the site within the decade.

According to Ruth Edwards, Conservative MP for nearby Rushcliffe, it is a change that will bring jobs and investment to the entire east Midlands region.

The closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar, Britain's last coal-fired power station, is a significant moment. She said the closure was a time to recognize the huge contribution power plants had made and celebrate the progress the UK had made in decarbonising its energy supply. The future of this site as a green energy hub is incredibly exciting.

But many people who grew up with the tower as a fixture of the Nottinghamshire skyline have more mixed feelings. Claire Taylor, manager of the Victoria pub in Beeston, a few miles from the Ratcliffe site, says frankly she is upset. I will miss those towers when they are gone. Many of us will do that. To me they look like home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/apr/21/end-times-for-the-uks-final-coal-fired-power-station The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

