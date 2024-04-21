London named the best city in the UK for nightlife





A survey conducted by Bonus Finder ranked cities based on factors such as average pint price, hotel costs and number of pubs, nightclubs and bars per 10,000 residents.

Unfortunately, among America's top 50 cities, London was officially the worst 'party city'.

The capital's so-called 'party score', which rates nightlife on a scale of 1 to 10, was a disappointing 5.

Considering that the average pint costs almost $7 and a hotel night costs $209, partygoers may find it too expensive to spend a night in London.

The report said: “Despite the presence of numerous pubs, clubs and bars across the city, [London] It ranked last due to its high costs, highlighting the severe impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on the country's entertainment economy.”

Other cities that fell in the rankings included Bristol and Belfast, which scored 6.88 and 6.94 on party size respectively.

Fintan Costello, founding director of BonusFinder, said: “Our research soberingly reveals that London, Bristol and Belfast are at the bottom of the list.

“Despite their cultural reputation and history, these cities struggle with a variety of problems, from prohibitive costs to a lack of entertainment facilities relative to their population.

“The gap between cities highlights the severe impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on the nightlife economy.”

However, Brighton has been voted the best city in the UK for a night out.

The seaside city boasts 8.49 bars and nightclubs and 24.46 pubs per 10,000 residents, giving it an impressive 10 on party size.

The top 10 cities for a great night out include Newcastle, Doncaster, Chester, Aberdeen, York, Plymouth, Bath, Dundee and Bradford.

These findings are based on the most recent population figures, using data sources from TripAdvisor, GettheDatas OpenPubs and CAMRAs whatpub.com for urban pubs in Northern Ireland.

The average price of a pint is derived from the Numbeos Cost of Living Index.

