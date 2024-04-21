House votes against conservative-favored border bill – Georgia Recorder





WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives failed Saturday to pass a border security bill that Republican leaders wanted to encourage conservatives to support a foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The border bill, rejected by a vote of 215 to 199, was introduced under a fast-track procedure known as rule suspension, which requires a two-thirds majority to pass. The conservatives he was supposed to appeal to called it a sham vote.

Five Democrats, Donald G. Davis of North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Mary Peltola of Alaska and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington, voted with all Republicans present in favor of the bill.

The border security bill, nearly identical to legislation passed by Republicans last year, was an attempt by House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana to quell growing discontent among the far right sparked by his support for the $95 billion foreign aid plan expected to pass Saturday with the help of Democrats.

The measure is separate and not part of a package of three supplemental funding bills containing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as well as another so-called annex bill dealing with TikTok. The Senate will be able to approve the foreign aid package and ignore the border security bill, which closely resembles another border bill passed by the House that the Senate failed to act on.

Rather than quell their unrest, Johnson's decision only sparked more anger from members of the far right. Three Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome, Ga., Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Paul Gosar of Arizona are already supporting a move to oust Johnson through a resignation motion.

During Friday's debate, Democrats argued that the bill, HR 3602, was a repeat of HR 2, a bill that Republicans passed last year that would restore immigration policies of the Trump era, such as the construction of the border wall. Both bills would also require asylum seekers to remain in Mexico.

Return of invoice at the border

Republicans were largely supportive of the border bill, but several called the vote a sham and admitted the bill would not pass the Senate, which Democrats control.

House Republicans are again trying to get our Democratic colleagues and President Biden to take this border crisis seriously, said Alabama's Barry Moore.

The top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler of New York, said the bill was a reckless attempt to pass one of the most draconian immigration bills for a second time that this Congress has ever seen. This cover of HR 2 is a joke.

Republicans have proven they want this problem more than solutions, he said. So here we are, once again, faced with a bill that is almost as draconian as before, knowing that if it actually passes the House, it will surely go nowhere in the Senate.

Nadler argued that if Republicans were serious about tackling immigration at the southern border, they would have supported the bipartisan border bill in the Senate, instead of rejecting it.

Three senators, Oklahoma Republican James Lankford, Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy, and Arizona independent Kyrsten Sinema, spent months crafting a bill that would overhaul immigration policy at the request of Senate Republicans, who insisted that border security provisions be included in the foreign aid package.

But congressional Republicans withdrew from it earlier this year at the urging of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who did not favor the bill because it focused on his re-election campaign. on immigration.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, argued that the bill is not quite HR 2.

The bill is nearly identical to HR 2, but removes the requirement for employers to verify workers' immigration status and employment eligibility, and includes approximately $9 billion in grant programs for Border States.

Let's take a step forward to solve this problem and pass this legislation, Jordan said of the southern border.

A deception

Washington state Democrat and Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal said the bill was unnecessary.

The majority was barely able to pass this legislation last year, she said, referring to the party-line vote in 2023. And now will the House magically pass it with a majority of two-thirds ? Leave me alone. This bill isn't going anywhere, so let's be clear about that.

Texas Republican Chip Roy agreed that the bill would not become law and expressed frustration that the Republican Party would not try to leverage foreign aid money for it.

Republicans continue to campaign to secure the border and then refuse to use any pressure tactics to actually secure the border, Roy said. We should get him signed, but the only way to force Democrats to do it is through leverage.

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs also agreed with Roy and Democrats that it was a sham vote.

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry echoed similar remarks but said he would still vote for the bill even if it was designed to fail.

But I want everyone to know it's a sham, Perry said.

