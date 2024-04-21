Reviews | Section 702 of the Surveillance Act keeps us safe





These are extremely dangerous times for the United States and our allies. Israel's lack of preparation on October 7 shows that even powerful nations can be catastrophically surprised. Fortunately, Congress, in a rare bipartisan act, voted early Saturday to reauthorize a key intelligence power that provides critical information on hostile states and threats ranging from terrorism to fentanyl trafficking.

Civil liberties advocates have argued that the surveillance bill erodes Americans' privacy rights and cited examples where U.S. citizens have been embroiled in investigations. It is important to note that the latest version of the bill adds dozens of legal guarantees around the surveillance in question, the most extensive legislative reform in its history in terms of privacy protection. The result preserves critical intelligence powers while protecting Americans' privacy rights in a complex digital age.

At the center of the debate is the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Originally passed in 1978, this law required investigators to obtain a special court order to monitor foreign agents inside the United States. Collection of communications from aliens abroad did not require court approval.

This boundary has blurred in the digital age. Many foreign nationals rely on U.S. providers such as Google and Meta, which route or store data in the United States, raising questions about whether the rules apply to where the targets are located or where their data is collected. In 2008, Congress resolved this problem with Section 702. Instead of requiring the government to seek a court order for each foreign target, this provision requires annual judicial approval of the rules that govern the program in his outfit. In this way, the government can efficiently obtain calls and messages from a large number of foreign targets from communications providers, 246,073 in 2022 alone.

Since then, Section 702 has provided extraordinary insight into foreign dangers, including military threats, theft of U.S. trade secrets, terrorism, computer hacking, and fentanyl trafficking. In 2022, Section 702 intelligence helped the government track down and kill al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, one of the terrorists responsible for 9/11. Nearly 60 percent of articles in the President's daily intelligence briefing include Section 702 information.

Although Section 702 can only be used to target foreigners abroad, it includes Americans when they interact with foreign targets. Not only is such incidental collection inevitable in today's globalized world; it can be vital to the security of the United States. If a terrorist or spy overseas is communicating with someone here, our government needs to find out why.

So part of what is found via Section 702 is sent from the National Security Agency to the FBI. The FBI, which investigates threats to national security in the United States, can then check this database for Americans under investigation for national security reasons.

We agree that these requests raise legitimate privacy concerns. And these concerns are particularly acute for public officials and journalists whose communications with foreign officials and other potential intelligence targets may be sensitive for political or professional reasons.

It is also true that the FBI has repeatedly broken the rules regarding these 702 database checks in recent years. Agents made inappropriate requests related to elected officials and political protests. The wiretaps of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser, also involved numerous violations of FISA rules. Page's wiretaps involved traditional FISA orders, not Section 702, but the bureau's numerous errors have raised understandable doubts about whether it can be trusted to comply with other rules of FISA.

Fortunately, there are ways to prevent abuse of Section 702 without compromising its critical national security value. The bill passed by Congress contains numerous reforms that will significantly improve compliance. It significantly limits the number and number of FBI agents who can execute 702 requests, imposes strict penalties for misconduct, and expands oversight by Congress and the courts.

Some critics of the bill have argued that the FBI should be required to obtain a warrant from a special FISA court before using information collected under Section 702 in investigations of Americans who may be involved in terrorism, espionage or other threats to national security. But requiring such a mandate would have been unnecessary and unwise.

Obtaining a FISA court order is bureaucratic and would slow down investigations, particularly in fast-moving cyber cases, in which requests have proven particularly useful. This would cause agents to miss important connections to national security threats. And because this information has already been legally collected and stored, its use in an investigation does not require a warrant under the Constitution.

Another problem is that the probable cause necessary to issue a warrant is rarely available at the start of an investigation. But that’s precisely when these queries are most useful. Database checks allow an agent to quickly see if there is a previously unnoticed connection to a terrorist, spy or other foreign adversary.

The balances struck between security and confidentiality must be continually refined. Recent years have demonstrated the great value of Section 702 to national security. But they also revealed a lack of compliance within the FBI. The latest reauthorization strengthens privacy without blinding our country to the threats of today's dangerous world.

Matthew Waxman is a professor of law at Columbia University and served in senior national security positions in the George W. Bush administration. Adam Klein is director of the Strauss Center for International Security and Law at the University of Texas at Austin and served as chair of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Council from 2018 to 2021.

