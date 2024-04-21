Ukrainian and Western leaders welcome US aid as Kremlin warns of further ruin





kyiv, Ukraine Ukrainian and Western leaders welcomed the desperately needed aid package passed by the US House of Representatives, as the Kremlin claimed passage of the bill would further ruin Ukraine and cause more deaths.

The House quickly approved $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies in a rare Saturday session, as Democrats and Republicans united after months of resistance far-right protest against renewed US support to repel the Russian invasion.

Thanks to an overwhelming vote, the $61 billion in aid to Ukraine was passed in minutes. Many Democrats applauded in the House and waved Ukrainian flags.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had warned his country would lose the war without American funding, said he was grateful for the decision by American lawmakers.

We appreciate any sign of support for our country and its independence, its people and its way of life, which Russia is trying to bury under the rubble, he wrote on the social network X.

America demonstrated its leadership from the first days of this war. It is exactly this type of leadership that is needed to maintain a rules-based international order and predictability for all nations, he said.

The Ukrainian president stressed that his country's front-line fighters would benefit from the aid program.

One of those warriors is infantryman Oleksandr, who is fighting around Avdiivka, the town in the Donetsk region that Ukraine lost to Russia in February after months of intense fighting.

For us, it is very important to have this support from the United States and our partners, Oleksandr told The Associated Press. He did not give his full name for security reasons.

With this we can stop them and reduce our losses. This is the first step to having the possibility of liberating our territory.

Ammunition shortages linked to the aid blockage over the past six months have led Ukrainian military commanders to ration shells, a disadvantage Russia has taken advantage of this year by capturing the town of Avdiivka and currently advancing toward the town of Chasiv Yar, also in the Donetsk region.

The Russians are arriving in waves, we are exhausted, we have to leave our positions. This is repeated several times, Oleksandr said. Not having enough ammo means we can't cover the area it's our responsibility to hold when they attack us.

Other Western leaders welcomed the passage of the aid package.

Ukraine uses weapons supplied by NATO allies to destroy Russian combat capabilities. This makes us all safer, in Europe and North America, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine deserved all possible support against Russia.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the approval of aid to Ukraine expected and predictable.

This decision will make the United States of America richer, further ruin Ukraine and lead to the death of even more Ukrainians, the fault of the Kiev regime, Peskov was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency Ria Novosti .

The new aid program will not save, but on the contrary, kill thousands and thousands more people, prolong the conflict and bring even more grief and devastation, wrote Leonid Slutsky, head of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian State Duma. Telegram.

The entire aid program will be submitted to the US Senate, which could adopt it as early as Tuesday. President Joe Biden has promised to sign it immediately.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/ukrainian-western-leaders-laud-us-aid-package-kremlin-warns-ruin-rcna148703 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos