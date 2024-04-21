We will have a chance of victory thanks to the weapons provided under the new American aid plan





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday thanked U.S. political leaders for approving an aid package for Ukraine over the weekend, saying the new aid would give the country a chance for “victory” as it fights back against Russia.

I believe that this support will really strengthen the armed forces, I pray, and we will have a chance of victory if Ukraine actually gets the weapons system, which we so badly need, which thousands of soldiers so badly need, said Zelensky, who spoke at a press conference. performer, said on NBC News' “Meet the Press.”

The House on Saturday passed a bill to provide Ukraine with $60.8 billion in aid, weeks after the Senate passed a massive bill providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as well as funding to strengthen border security. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., chose not to introduce this bill consolidating aid to the three countries, choosing instead to pass three separate aid bills.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in kyiv on Thursday. Kay Nietfeld / dpa / photo alliance via Getty Images

The House bills are expected to pass the Senate this week, which Zelenskyy has specifically requested.

We really have to go all the way. We must be approved by the Senate, he said on Sunday.

Then we want to help move things forward as quickly as possible in order to get concrete help for the soldiers on the front line as soon as possible and not in six months, so that they can move forward, he said. he adds.

In a statement after the House passed the bills, President Joe Biden said: “I urge the Senate to quickly send this package to my desk so that I can sign it and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet its urgent battlefield needs. ” needs.

Zelenskyy spoke about these urgent needs on Sunday, telling moderator Kristen Welker: We need long-range weapons so we don't lose people on the front line, because we did, we have casualties because that we can't go that far. Our weapons are not that long range.

We need [that] and air defense. These are our priorities at the moment, he added.

Asked whether the aid would help Ukraine win the war or simply prolong it, Zelenskyy told Welker: “It depends on when we actually have the weapons on the ground.” As you said, Kristen, if we do this in six months, the process will be stuck for six months and we will have losses in several directions. Losses of men and equipment.

We now have the opportunity to stabilize the situation and take the initiative, and that is why we really need weapon systems, he added. Giving the United States a clear timetable for the war, well, that depends on how quickly they receive that aid. There are so many variables, so many factors.

Zelensky also responded to recent reports that former President Donald Trump, if elected, would pressure Ukraine to cede some territory to Russia in exchange for ending the war, saying : “Rumours and various rumors, I don’t believe them.”

He also expressed doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept and respect such a settlement, telling Welker: “You can never trust Putin.”

“The strategy to end the war should not be based on the words spoken by Putin or others in his entourage, but on something very specific, very tangible in Ukraine, independent and democratic,” he said. he declared.

“I am convinced that everyone is interested in it,” he added. “All political leaders also want Ukraine to be independent, sovereign and democratic. This is of interest to both Republicans and Democrats.”

For weeks, Zelensky has expressed the urgent need for weapons and supplies to continue defending Ukraine against Russian attacks.

In the months after U.S. aid to Ukraine was cut off, Ukrainian military supplies ran out and the army was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka, a key eastern city, in February.

Earlier this month, Russia was firing five artillery rounds for every shell fired by Ukrainian forces, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command, told NBC News. He warned that the disparity could widen in the near future without more aid.

On Sunday, Zelensky pushed back against complaints that the United States had invested too much money in the war and would continue to have to do so, telling Welker: [Americans] above all, it is about protecting freedom and democracy throughout Europe.

The American army no longer has to fight to protect NATO countries. This is what Ukrainians do. And these are the only munitions that the civilized world provides, and I think it's a good decision, he said.

