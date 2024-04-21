UK warns of 'Icelandic storm' as map shows exact date when storm will hit





Britons are being told to prepare for an Icelandic storm that could bring snow to parts of the UK next week. The UK could be hit by a major low pressure system over the next week, according to the latest weather maps.

Forecasts show it is expected to make landfall in northern England around the end of next weekend, Saturday April 27, before most of the rain and snow falls on Sunday. This low pressure system appears to have originated off the southern coast of Greenland and headed east towards Iceland on Friday, April 26th.

Heading into Saturday, the weather system is expected to move south-east and head directly towards the UK. The first rain is expected to fall from around midday on Saturday, mainly affecting Northern Ireland, Wales, north-west England and western Scotland. In the most extreme cases, up to 1cm of rain per hour is expected to fall.

The eye of low pressure is expected to touch directly between Northern Ireland and Scotland by midday on Sunday. Huge amounts of snow are expected to fall with the storm, with central Scotland expected to see more than 4cm of snow per hour, the Mirror reported.

Snow could also fall in mid-Wales and north-west England in the evening, according to WXCharts. The storm is expected to move over southwest England and into the Atlantic Ocean by midday on Monday 29 April.

The Met Office has issued a long-term weather forecast predicting low pressure will continue from Thursday 25 April to Saturday 4 May. The UK will likely see dry to more unsettled weather early next week. Their predictions were explained as follows: “At the start of this period, high pressure is likely to retreat to the north-west of England, and as low pressure becomes more dominant, conditions will generally become more unstable than in previous days.

“Wetter weather is probably more likely to occur over southern and eastern regions, with the western and especially northern regions retaining the driest interludes, but all regions could see some rain at times.” They added: “Temperatures everywhere will often be slightly below average, although onshore winds along the east coast may make it a bit colder at times. A north-south split is likely in early May with relatively dry conditions, with rain moving further north. It is most likely to come.”

Despite the imminent change to wetter conditions, the UK is set to enjoy a short period of relatively stable weather, although cool winds will continue. Some rain is expected in the east, but temperatures should remain around average for April.

