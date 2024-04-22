Illinois City Ranked 2nd Loneliest in America by WallStreet 24/7 – NBC Chicago





Loneliness is something you can struggle with no matter where you live.

However, some places may seem more isolating than others. When it comes to loneliness, one town in Illinois tops the list. Danville, Illinois, a city of about 29,000 in the east-central part of the state, has been named the second most isolated city in the United States, according to an analysis by financial publication 24/ 7 Wall Street.

To find the most isolated cities in the country, 24/7 Wall Street looked at U.S. Census Bureau data and ranked 384 metropolitan areas and the District of Columbia based on the proportion of non-family households living alone among all households, according to its website.

The most isolated city in the country might surprise you because it also ranks among the 25 largest U.S. cities. Washington, D.C., took the top spot, with nearly 30 percent of the adult civilian population living alone, the analysis found. Only 23% of the city's single-person households are 65 or older, unlike other cities on the list.

While Danville may not be as lonely as the nation's capital, it's not the only Illinois city to make the rankings.

Illinois actually tied Ohio for the most regions on the list – with six. However, unlike Ohio, all of Illinois' metro areas rank in the top 30.

These cities, the data used to establish the rankings and the communities' places on the list, are below:

No. 2 – Danville

Single-person households, 2022: 39.7% (12,292 households #347 out of 385 metros) Adults living alone among the adult civilian population: 17.7% (#2 out of 385 metros) Single-person households aged 65 and more: 5,701, or 46.4% single-person households Gross monthly rent: $743 (#380 out of 385 metros) Baccalaureate graduation rate: 15.5%% (#382 out of 385 metros) Median household income: $51,515 (#375 out of 385 metros)

No. 7 – Decaturation

Single-person households, 2022: 36.8% (16,083 households #298 out of 385 metros) Adults living alone among the adult civilian population: 16.1% (#8 out of 385 metros) Single-person households aged 65 and more: 7,064, or 43.9% single-person households Gross monthly rent: $774 (#373 out of 385 metros) Baccalaureate graduation rate: 24.6%% (#285 out of 385 metros) Median household income: $60,332 (#286 out of 385 metros)

No. 8 – Champaign-Urbana

Single-person households, 2022: 36.1% (33,083 households #175 out of 385 metros) Adults living alone among the adult civilian population: 14.9% (#22 out of 385 metros) Single-person households aged 65 and more: 8,919, or 27.0% single-person households Gross monthly rent: $959 (#261 out of 385 metros) Baccalaureate graduation rate: 46.1%% (#30 out of 385 metros) Median household income: $62,108 (#264 out of 385 metros)

No. 14 – Bloomington

Single-person households, 2022: 35.3% (24,322 households #220 out of 385 metros) Adults living alone among the adult civilian population: 14.3% (#44 out of 385 metros) Single-person households aged 65 and more: 6,752, or 27.8% single-person households Gross monthly rent: $954 (#264 out of 385 metros) Baccalaureate graduation rate: 47.5%% (#23 out of 385 metros) Median household income: $70,674 (#146 out of 385 metros)

No. 25 – Springfield

Single-person households, 2022: 34.4% (29,940 households #185 out of 385 metros) Adults living alone among the adult civilian population: 14.7% (#28 out of 385 metros) Single-person households aged 65 and more: 11,729, or 39.2% single-person households Gross monthly rent: $879 (#322 out of 385 metros) Baccalaureate graduation rate: 35.2%% (#131 out of 385 metros) Median household income: $73,918 (#119 out of 385 metros)

No. 30 – Carbondale-Marion

Single-person households, 2022: 34.2% (19,420 households #262 out of 385 metros) Adults living alone among the adult civilian population: 15.2% (#15 out of 385 metros) Single-person households aged 65 and more: 7,899, or 40.7% single-person households Gross monthly rent: $754 (#379 out of 385 metros) Baccalaureate graduation rate: 31.2%% (#191 out of 385 metros) Median household income: $55,289 (#341 out of 385 metros)

