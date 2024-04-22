Iraqi militant group says it resumes attacks on US forces as Syria base targeted | Iraq





An Iraqi militant group has announced it will resume attacks on US forces in the country, as it appears to have claimed responsibility for a strike on a US military base in northeastern Syria, in which at At least five rockets were launched from the Iraqi town of Zummar.

Sunday's strike on U.S. forces is the first since early February, when Iran-backed groups in Iraq stopped their attacks on U.S. troops.

This comes a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani returned from a visit to the United States and met with Joe Biden at the White House.

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah said Iraqi armed groups decided to resume attacks against the US presence in the country after seeing little progress in negotiations to secure the withdrawal of US troops during Al-Sudani's visit in Washington.

What happened a short time ago is just the beginning, the group said.

Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said several rockets were fired from Iraqi territory at the Kharab al-Jir base in northeastern Syria, where American forces.

A statement from the Iraqi security forces accuses outlaw elements of having targeted with rockets an international coalition base in the heart of Syrian territory, around 9:50 p.m. local time.

Map showing Syria, Iraq and Zummar to the north. Map showing Syria, Iraq and Zummar to the north.

Iraqi forces responded to the attack by launching a large search operation in the northern province of Nineveh, which found the vehicle used in the attack, they said in a statement.

Security forces set fire to the vehicle involved, the statement added.

After a series of rocket and drone attacks by pro-Iranian armed factions against American soldiers deployed in the Middle East earlier this year, calm reigned for several weeks.

In January, a drone attack killed three American soldiers in the Jordanian desert, on the Syrian border. In response, the US military struck dozens of targets in Syria and Iraq, targeting pro-Iranian forces, drawing criticism from the governments of both countries.

The United States has about 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq and nearly 900 across the border in Syria, as part of an international coalition created in 2014 to fight the Islamic State group.

Reuters and Agence France-Presse contributed to this report

