A small piece of technology that stokes US tensions with China and Russia | 60 minutes





Semiconductors have become a key battleground between the United States and Russia and in the growing Cold War between the United States and China.

Chips are essential for almost every type of technology available today. But while American technology companies design the most advanced chips in the world, none are actually made in the United States. Almost all of them come from Taiwan. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, 52, said the market had failed to get things right in the case of semiconductors. Nearly all advanced U.S. chips are produced in Taiwan, which could pose a threat to national security.

“We let the manufacturing industry in this country wither away in search of cheaper labor in Asia, cheaper capital in Asia, and here we are,” she said. “We simply pursued profit rather than national security.”

Semiconductors and Russia

The global chip war intensified when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Raimondo said. The Commerce Department has expanded export controls to prevent the sale to Russia of U.S. semiconductor technology used in drones, missiles and tanks.

At a 2022 congressional hearing, Raimondo said Russia had begun using semiconductors from dishwashers and refrigerators for its military equipment. After more than two years of war, the Russians continue to solve the semiconductor problem.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo 60 Minutes

“There is no denying that our export controls have harmed their ability to fight the war and made it more difficult,” Raimondo said. “And we apply that every minute of every day, doing everything we can.

The Bureau of Industry and Trade Security monitors and controls the ban on any company in the world selling products containing American chips to Russia.

Semiconductors and China

Tensions have also increased between China and the United States over access to advanced microchips.

In October 2022, the United States implemented export controls as part of an effort to keep American technology out of China. The restrictions, which covered advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment, were tightened a year later. President Biden talked about it in his State of the Union address this year.

“I made sure that the most advanced American technologies could not be used in China,” he said.

The Chinese warn that these export controls could trigger an escalation of the trade war.

China was the top supplier of goods to the United States in 2022 and the third-largest buyer of U.S. exports, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. About 750,000 Americans would be out of work if trade between the two countries was disrupted.

“We want to trade with China for the vast majority of goods and services. But not for technologies that affect our national security,” Raimondo said.

While high-end microchips are used in some consumer products, they are also used in nuclear weapons and surveillance systems.

“We know they want these chips and our sophisticated technology to advance their military,” Raimondo said.

Her toughness on the subject has made her a target in China, where fake ads show her promoting a Chinese-made smartphone. Last year, the Beijing government hacked Raimondo's email.

When Raimondo visited China last year, technology company Huawei showed off a new smartphone with an advanced chip made in China. The Chinese chip is years behind what's available in the United States and, Raimondo said, that's a sign that export controls are working.

“We have the most sophisticated semiconductors in the world. China does not,” she said. “We have surpassed China in innovation.”

Outsourcing semiconductor production

The United States may have surpassed China in innovation, but there is no doubt that Taiwan has played an extremely important role. Ninety percent of advanced chips are made in Taiwan, which has been threatened by China in recent years.

China has threatened to invade Taiwan, which could potentially prevent the United States from accessing chips made there.

“It’s a problem,” Raimondo said. “It's a risk. It makes us vulnerable.”

Raimondo grew up with first-hand knowledge of what happens when jobs are outsourced. His father worked at the Bulova watch factory in Rhode Island for nearly 30 years before the company abandoned its factory in 1983 and moved its operations to China.

It influenced her career choices, from studying economics at Harvard to when she left a high-paying job as a venture capitalist to run for public office in Rhode Island, becoming state treasurer and, later, the state's first female governor.

Bringing Jobs and Manufacturing Back to the United States

In late 2020, then-president-elect Biden called Raimondo about the leadership of the Commerce Department, which until then had managed — without much fanfare or headlines — a hodgepodge of agencies and missions, ranging from surveillance from the weather to measuring the level of contaminants in households. dust.

Once at Commerce, Raimondo began relying on Congress to fund his $100 billion programs, including $50 billion for the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which is now being implemented as a way to reduce America's dependence on Taiwan.

Last month in Arizona, Raimondo announced its first award to Intel for manufacturing cutting-edge chips in the United States. The Biden administration said the deal would provide Intel with up to $8.5 billion in direct financing and $11 billion in loans to use for computer chip installations in Arizona, Ohio, New -Mexico and Oregon.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo 60 Minutes

It awarded two other major prizes totaling $13 billion to Taiwanese company TSMC and South Korean company Samsung, to manufacture the world's most advanced chips in Arizona and Texas.

Raimondo is also focused on another large-scale initiative, the Internet for All program, designed to connect the millions of Americans – largely in rural America – who lack access to high-speed Internet . Together, she says, the Internet for All initiatives and the CHIPS Act will create about half a million jobs by 2030.

During his three years in Washington, Raimondo elevated the Commerce Department – ​​and its secretary – to the status of a leading player. The stakes are high.

“China wakes up every day looking for ways to circumvent our regulations,” Raimondo said. “We must wake up every day even more relentless and aggressive.”

