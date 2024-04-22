Taiwan to discuss new funding with US as Chinese warplanes move closer to island





Taiwanese soldiers fire artillery during a two-day live-fire exercise, amid growing military threats from China, in Pingtung County, Taiwan, September 7, 2022. Taipei received more of arms and arms sales from the United States, while strengthening its ties with countries. such as Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada and India, while Beijing is committed to unifying Taiwan without excluding the possibility of using force. (Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nuphoto | Nuphoto | Getty Images

Taiwan's military said Sunday it would discuss with the United States how to use funding for Taipei included in a $95 billion legislative package aimed primarily at helping Ukraine and Israel, as planes Chinese combat troops have once again closed in on the island.

The United States is Taiwan's main international supporter and arms supplier, despite lacking formal diplomatic relations.

Democratically governed Taiwan faces increased military pressure from China, which considers the island its own territory. The Taiwanese government rejects these claims.

The Defense Department thanked the US House of Representatives for passing the package on Saturday, saying it demonstrated “strong” US support for Taiwan.

The ministry added that it “will coordinate relevant budgetary uses with the United States through existing exchange mechanisms and work hard to strengthen combat readiness capabilities to ensure national security, peace and security.” stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been complaining about delays in deliveries of US weapons such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles since 2022, as manufacturers focus on supplying Ukraine to help the country fight invading Russian forces .

Highlighting China's pressure on Taiwan, the ministry said on Sunday morning that in the previous 24 hours, 14 Chinese military aircraft had crossed the sensitive midline of the Taiwan Strait.

The median line once served as an unofficial border between the two sides, which militaries from both sides did not cross, but the Chinese air force now regularly sends planes there. China says it does not recognize the existence of this line.

Some Chinese planes came within 40 nautical miles (70 km) of the northern and southern parts of Taiwan on Saturday, according to a map provided by the Taiwanese ministry, although it remained outside its contiguous zone, which is 24 nautical miles away. from the Taiwanese coast. .

Taiwan's territorial space is defined 12 nautical miles from its coasts. Taiwan has previously reported that Chinese military aircraft were approaching the contiguous zone but not entering it.

Wang Ting-yu, a senior lawmaker from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party who sits on the parliamentary defense and foreign affairs committee, said Taiwan's armed forces were able to respond with their own aircraft and systems. ground-based missiles.

“But what the Chinese communists have done is provocative and very irresponsible behavior,” he said on social media.

On Saturday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said China had again conducted “joint combat readiness patrols” with Chinese ships and warplanes around Taiwan.

China's Defense Ministry did not respond to calls seeking comment outside of office hours on Sunday.

