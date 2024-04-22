British biotech signs $1 billion deal to develop treatment for liver disease





German pharmaceutical group Boehringer Ingelheim has signed a partnership worth up to $1 billion with a British biotech company to develop treatments for chronic liver disease that aim to harness the organ's regenerative capacity.

Under the drug discovery partnership, Oker Bio will receive $35 million in upfront and near-term payments, which will increase to more than $1 billion in payments and royalties if the treatment is successfully brought to market through clinical trials. This is a milestone-based structure similar to many partnerships in the pharmaceutical industry.

The liver is the only organ that can regenerate and repair itself, and Ocher Bio will work to develop drugs that restore this ability in diseased livers.

To date, the company has analyzed thousands of donated human livers to understand the causes of disease and is working to study whether altering RNA, an essential molecule that converts genetic information into proteins, can extend the life of transplanted livers. came.

What we were trying to do was give the liver a nudge in the right direction to support liver regeneration, said Quin Wills, chief scientific officer and co-founder of Ocher Bio. Here's what happens in the liver with cirrhosis: [cells] There is no longer a decision-making process for partitioning and restoring capacity. By changing certain switches and using these RNA therapies, we help them make those decisions again.

There have been a series of recent advances in the treatment of liver disease, the third leading cause of premature death in the UK and other high-income countries. It is also the biggest killer of people aged 35 to 49 in the UK, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the first drug specifically designed for the most common liver disease, metabolic disorder-related steatohepatitis, or MASH, developed by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

People who consume mash develop fat buildup in their livers, which is estimated to affect 115 million people worldwide. Approval of Madrigal's drug will help other treatments clear regulatory hurdles, according to analysts at investment bank William Blair.

The disease is often associated with weight gain and has become more common as obesity levels rise.

Pharmaceutical groups are optimistic about the potential of a new weight loss and diabetes drug known as GLP-1 to treat liver disease.

A weight-loss drug licensed by Boehringer Ingelheim from Danish biotech company Zealand Pharma has received positive results in a liver disease trial, while Novo Nordisk is investigating the effects of its weight-loss drug Wegovy on mash.

However, the industry believes that while these drugs can be used to treat early-stage disease, they will not help advanced mesh, which can involve extensive scarring of the liver or cirrhosis. A new way to deal with end-stage liver disease could delay the need for transplantation, currently the only effective treatment.

Jack OMeara, CEO of Ocher Bio, told the Financial Times: “There remains a lot of unmet need and this partnership with Boehringer will enable us to develop medicines that solve problems or provide solutions for patients at a future stage. I hope there is.

Sren Tullin, Head of Cardiometabolic Disease Research at Boehringer Ingelheim, said Ocher Bios' genomics experience and technology has the potential to reveal new regenerative pathways that could bring meaningful change to the lives of people suffering from chronic liver disease.

