US considers imposing sanctions on Israeli military unit





The United States is considering imposing sanctions on one or more Israeli battalions accused of human rights violations during operations in the occupied West Bank, according to a person familiar with the deliberations.

Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday called the Biden administration's possibility of imposing such sanctions the height of absurdity and low morale at a time when Israeli forces are waging a war in Gaza against the Hamas. Mr. Netanyahu said in a message posted on social media that his government would take all possible measures against such a move.

The news about possible sanctions, reported earlier by Axios, came just one day after the House approved $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian aid for civilians in conflict zones, including Gaza. Sanctions, if imposed, would not delay the military aid just approved by Congress.

Palestinians in the West Bank began a general strike on Sunday to protest a deadly Israeli military raid on a refugee camp. At least 10 people were killed in Saturday's raid, the latest operation in a broad economic and security crackdown in Israeli-occupied territory.

Since Hamas's attacks on Israel on October 7, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and detained in raids in the West Bank, which Israeli officials describe as counterterrorism operations against Hamas and other armed groups.

Sunday's strike paralyzed all aspects of life in the West Bank, with the closure of shops, schools, universities and banks, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. Public transport was also disrupted.

The possible imposition of sanctions against Netzah Yehuda and other battalions would fall under the so-called Leahy Act of 1997, which prohibits foreign military units accused of human rights violations from receiving U.S. aid or training.

It is unclear what practical impact the sanctions might have, given that funding for specific Israeli units is difficult to track and the battalions in question do not receive U.S. training. But such a punitive measure would clearly be painful, especially from Israel's closest ally.

Netzah Yehuda, which has been accused of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank in the past, was created for ultra-Orthodox Jewish men whose strict religious observance requires that men and women be separated. The battalion also attracted other Orthodox soldiers, including radical nationalists from the West Bank settler movement.

One of the most egregious episodes attributed to the Netzah Yehuda Battalion involved the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American who was arrested, gagged and handcuffed by members of the unit during a nighttime raid on his village in January 2022.

The autopsy revealed that the man, Omar Abdelmajed Assad, died from a stress-induced heart attack caused by injuries he suffered while in detention. An investigation by the Israeli military justice system revealed failings in the conduct of the soldiers involved, who the army said acted in a manner that did not correspond to what was required and expected of Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army sanctioned three of the unit commanders after the investigation. But no criminal charges were brought against the soldiers because, according to the military at the time, no causal link had been found between Mr. Assad's death and the soldiers' misconduct.

Human rights organizations have long accused Israel's military justice system of whitewashing wrongdoing and the army of acting with impunity.

The Biden administration has alerted Israel to increasing levels of settler violence against Palestinians and anti-settlement activists in the occupied West Bank, imposing financial and travel sanctions on several individuals and, most recently, two local fundraising organizations for some of these people.

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Mr Netanyahu's war cabinet and a former military chief, said imposing sanctions on Israeli military units would set a dangerous precedent.

The fierce denunciations came just hours after Israeli officials welcomed the bipartisan vote in Congress to approve billions of dollars in aid to Israel, underscoring the dramatic changes and contradictions that have characterized recent relations between President Biden and Mr. Netanyahu.

Mr. Biden chastised Mr. Netanyahu for civilian deaths in Gaza, while nevertheless helping Israel repel an Iranian attack this month and supplying weapons used in the Gaza war.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he spoke recently with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Jacob J. Lew.

Our friends and foes are closely monitoring ties between Israel and the United States now more than ever, Gallant said in a statement Monday morning. I call on the US administration to withdraw its intention to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda Battalion.

Mr. Biden has faced months of criticism and fury, even from some in his own party, for supporting Israel's war in Gaza as the death toll there rose, and any imposition of Sanctions against an Israeli unit could be seen as a sort of counterbalance. More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed during the six months of war, according to Gaza health authorities.

Mick Mulroy, a former CIA officer and senior Pentagon official, said in an interview that imposing such sanctions on a close ally like Israel would be unusual and should therefore send a message.

Charles Blaha, former director of the State Department's Office of Democracy and Human Rights, said he hoped any decision to impose sanctions would prompt Israel to improve its accountability.

Sunday's general strike in the West Bank was not the first closure of the territory as an act of protest in recent months. Israeli authorities have tightened restrictions since October 7, canceling thousands of permits allowing Palestinians to work in Israel and straining the West Bank economy, where about 500,000 Israeli settlers live alongside about 2.7 millions of Palestinians.

Violence in the West Bank has sharply intensified in recent months. Nearly 500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

