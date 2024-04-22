Massive real estate has driven prices in the UK to near-record levels.





Data shows the UK housing market is continuing its recovery despite recent changes in mortgage rates, with asking prices rising to near-record levels in April as property volumes expand.

The average asking price for properties on the market in the four weeks to mid-April rose to 372,324, just over 1% higher than the previous month and just 570 below the level in May last year. This is a record since property portal Rightmove began collecting data in 2001.

The main driver was the increase in prices for four-bedroom homes, single-family homes, and large homes, which rose 2.7% month-on-month.

The top segment continues to lead pricing activity early in the year, with movers in this segment generally less sensitive to high mortgage rates and wealthier with assets, contributing to their ability to relocate, Tim Bannister said. Rightmove is the Director of Property Science Innovation.

This data comes against the backdrop of recent volatility in the mortgage market. Mortgage loan interest rates peaked in the summer of 2023 and then fell sharply at the end of last year.

Since then, disappointing inflation data has led markets to reassess the timing and extent of the Bank of England's interest rate cuts this year, resulting in some mortgage rates rising again from February.

Official data released last week showed inflation fell to a lower-than-expected 3.2% in March, but still the lowest level in two and a half years.

The average asking price for properties of up to two bedrooms categorized by first-time buyers by Rightmove was almost flat at 0.3% per month. Asking prices for three- and detached four-bedroom properties rose by 0.9%.

Compared to the previous year, average asking prices rose 1.7% across all property types, the highest annual percentage rate in 12 months, according to the portal.

Rightmove said the number of new properties coming to the market had increased by 12% year-on-year, with sales agreeing to a similar increase. Much of this activity has also taken place at the top of the housing ladder sector.

Kevin Shaw, managing director of national sales at real estate services company Leaders Romans Group, said: “2024 is off to a good start with more properties transacting and more sales occurring,” he said, but he warned that price sensitivity remains an issue and sellers need to think realistically and manage their expectations.

The Rightmove House Price Index is compiled from properties coming to the market through over 13,000 estate agents registered on the portal.

It tracks prices earlier in the sales process than other indices. For example, the national index is based on mortgages approved in a given month, while the Official Home Price Index tracks the prices of completed transactions.

