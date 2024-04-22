House Democrats Slammed for Waving Ukraine Flag in US House of Representatives: Disgusting





House Democrats have been criticized for waving the Ukrainian flag in the US House chamber during a vote to approve $60 billion in aid for the country's defense.

“Ukrainian flags fly in the U.S. House of Representatives chamber as they vote to send more hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign regime,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a message published on Saturday. “And just like that, they are shouting UKRAINE! UKRAINE! while happily working to secure Ukraine's borders, not ours.”

Paul's message comes after the House approved a spending package that will send $60 billion to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian invasion, part of an overall foreign aid plan of $95 billion which also includes additional aid for Israel.

HOUSE PASSES $60 BILLION UKRAINE AID BILL AS GOP REBELS THREATEN OUST JOHNSON

Senator Rand Paul speaks to reporters as he arrives for a vote at the U.S. Capitol on March 14, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

While the bill itself, passed by a vote of 311 to 112, faced fierce opposition from some lawmakers, others were particularly offended by the moment at the end of the vote when Democrats began passing around Ukrainian flags to wave as the voting timer expired. .

Ukraine supporters celebrate after the House passed aid to Ukraine and Israel on Capitol Hill, April 20, 2024. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The move was a violation of House protocol, according to Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., who presided over the vote and told those waving the flags that the display was “inappropriate.”

Molinaros' comments drew jeers from Democrats in the chamber, but were supported by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who took the microphone and told her fellow lawmakers to “put that d— away.” flags.” Luna later took to social media to echo a similar sentiment, arguing that it was a “shame to display any flag other than the American flag in the House of Representatives!”

Representative Anna Paulina Luna attends a press conference with House and Senate Republicans on the West Terrace of the United States Capitol on May 17, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The flag-waving was lambasted by more Republican lawmakers on social media, with Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., arguing that House members showed they care “more about Ukraine than you do.”

DEMS SAVE JOHNSON'S $95 BILLION FOREIGN AID PLAN FROM GOP REBEL BLOCKAGE

“Democrats chanted Ukraine while waving Ukrainian flags on the floor of the US House of Representatives,” Biggs said on Ukraine while the United States quickly approached $35 trillion in debt.”

Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona, speaks with members of the media as he leaves during a meeting of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, January 4, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“For the swamp, it’s Ukraine first and America last,” said Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C. said about the flag flying on X. “Joyfully waving Ukrainian flags while the American people suffer from Biden's border invasion.”

“House Democrats are waiving Ukrainian flags on the House floor as members of Congress vote to send nearly $61 billion more to Ukraine,” added Rep. Troy E. Nehls, R-Texas, on X. “Disgusting.”

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy raises his hands with a Ukrainian flag in the background (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

“Too much Ukraine. Not enough USA,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, joked on X as he shared a video of the flag waving.

This display was also ridiculed by Nicole Shanahan, the running mate of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

“I remember when I was 12 years old waking up in downtown Oakland and realizing our car had been broken into and the $1.50 I was counting on to buy a McDonald's breakfast sandwich had been stolen,” Shanahan said on X. “Watching our leaders today send $60 billion to Ukraine while waving another nation's flag, it's heartbreaking . What about the Americans?

