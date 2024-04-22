US sends land-attack missile system to Philippines for exercises, apparent message to China





Seoul, South Korea CNN —

China has accused the United States of stoking the military confrontation with the recent deployment of a powerful missile launcher capable of firing weapons with a range of up to 1,600 kilometers during exercises in the Philippines.

The US military's medium-range land-based missile system (MRC) arrives in a region at risk following a series of dangerous Sino-Philippine clashes in the South China Sea, in which Philippine ships were targeted with cannons water, injuring several Filipino sailors.

This is the first-ever deployment of the MRC missile system, also known as the Typhoon system, in the Indo-Pacific theater, and it comes amid a series of U.S.-Philippine military exercises, including the largest ever edition of the annual bilateral Balikatan. exercises begin Monday.

The U.S. military has not said how long the Typhoon system will remain in the Philippines, but its participation in the series of joint exercises between the two treaty allies, the first of which began April 8, sends a signal that the United States can deploy offensive weapons. well within reach of Chinese facilities in the South China Sea, southern mainland China and along the Taiwan Strait, analysts say.

The Typhoon system is capable of firing the Standard Missile 6 (SM-6), a ballistic missile defense munition that can also target ships at sea at a range of 370 kilometers (230 miles), according to the Center's Missile Defense Project for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

It can also fire the Tomahawk land attack missile, a maneuverable cruise missile with a range of 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles), according to CSIS.

According to Beijing, its presence in the region increases the risks of errors of judgment and miscalculations.

At a regular press briefing last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian accused the United States of seeking unilateral military advantage and highlighted Beijing's strong opposition to the deployment.

We urge the United States to sincerely respect the security concerns of other countries, stop fueling military confrontation, stop undermining peace and stability in the region, and take concrete measures to reduce strategic risks, Mr. Lin said.

The US military considers this deployment, which began on April 11 for exercise Salaknib, as an important step in its regional capability.

The apparent diplomatic fallout comes as participants from 29 countries, including the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, attend a two-day naval symposium in the Western Pacific, which began Sunday in the port city of Qingdao, east of China.

Participants will discuss maritime peace, maritime order based on maritime security cooperation and international laws, as well as global maritime governance, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

These are the same rules that Washington and Manila accuse Beijing of ignoring with aggressive Chinese actions that have injured Filipino sailors and damaged ships around disputed areas in the South China Sea.

The 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and the Philippines, the oldest U.S. agreement in the Asia-Pacific, stipulates that both sides will help each other defend if either is attacked by a third party .

In brief comments to CNN on the sidelines of the meeting, US Admiral Stephen Koehler said: I think this is a great opportunity for all the navies to come together and discuss all the issues.

Analysts say the deployment of the Typhoon missile battery is the first signal of U.S. plans to address what has long been an advantage for Beijing in the region.

This in some ways equalizes the earlier situation where (Chinese) missiles threatened US forces along the first island chain (which includes the northern Philippines, Japan and Taiwan), and even further east along the second island chain centered on Guam, Collin Koh said. , researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

A 2021 report published in the US military's professional journal Military Review lays out in stark terms the current missile advantage of the Peoples Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF).

The PLARF's conventional arm is the world's largest land-based missile force, with more than 2,200 conventionally armed ballistic and cruise missiles and enough anti-ship missiles to attack all U.S. surface combatants in the China Sea southern, with enough firepower to defeat them. ship missile defense, wrote Army Maj. Christopher Milhal.

Although the Typhoon cannot bring such large numbers of U.S. forces into play, its mobility poses a problem for Chinese mission planners because it gives it significant deterrent value, analysts say.

In announcing the Typhoon's deployment, the U.S. military explained how the system was delivered to the Philippines via an 8,000-mile, 15-hour flight from Washington state by a U.S. Air Force C-17 cargo plane .

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit China

Analysts do not expect the Typhoon system to be permanently based in the Philippines, but Koh said the ability to move the batteries to a series of previously studied launch sites in the region on short notice increases their survivability and challenges relatively new and untested Chinese intelligence. surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and targeting capabilities.

It is not yet known whether the temporary status of Typhoons mitigates the consequences. but China has already reacted with fury to missile deployments in what it considers its backyard.

Writing on the International Institute for Strategic Studies' Military Balance blog, analyst Rupert Schulenberg noted that in 2016, when South Korea agreed to the deployment of a THAAD defensive missile system on the Korean Peninsula, Beijing responded with an unofficial economic boycott that cost the South Korean economy dearly. $7.5 billion in 2017 alone.

The current deployment of the Typhoon would not have even been an option for the US military until 2019. The development of ground-launched missile systems of this type was prohibited under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty of 1987 between the United States and the Soviet Union. .

But the United States formally withdrew from the treaty in 2019, with then-President Donald Trump citing Russia's noncompliance and concerns about China's intermediate-range missile arsenal.

Meanwhile, the United States and the Philippines launched the largest round of joint exercises on Monday, with the three-week Balikatan exercises in Tagalog shoulder to shoulder, involving thousands of military personnel.

A report by the official Philippine News Agency said Manila would use the annual exercises to showcase its most advanced military systems, including a guided-missile frigate, light combat aircraft, close combat support aircraft and helicopters. Black Hawk.

CNN Witnesses High-Stakes Offshore Confrontation Between China and the Philippines

Philippine officials had previously indicated that the naval portion of the exercise would extend for the first time beyond the 12 nautical mile limit of Philippine waters and into the country's exclusive economic zone, some 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from the Philippine coast, although this was not specified. an itinerary has been provided.

This will also include the participation of the French navy in a group voyage from the island of Palawan, according to Philippine officials.

Palawan, located between the South China Sea and the Sulu Sea, is about 200 kilometers from Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed feature of the Spratly Islands that has been the scene of numerous clashes between Philippine and Chinese coast guard vessels .

This story has been updated.

CNN's Steven Jiang in Qingdao contributed to this report.

