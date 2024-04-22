Thousands of British holiday flights have been targeted by a Russian jamming system.





Sign up to Simon Calders free travel emails for expert advice and money-saving discounts.Get Simon Calders travel emails

Thousands of flights to and from UK airports have been reported to have been targeted by Russians.

According to the latest report, flights affected in the eight months to the end of March include 2,309 Ryanair flights, 1,368 Wizz Air flights, 82 British Airways flights and 4 easyJet flights.

It is based on analysis of flight logs from GPSJAM.org, which records GPS interference events.

Flights over the Baltic Sea are being interfered with by Russian forces, The Sun reports.

Part of airplane navigation, GPS is a satellite-based radio navigation system used to determine the location of objects.

You may be interrupted by radio signals strong enough to drown you out.

The Sun reports that Russia is targeting flights with spoofing, using radio signals to trick aircraft systems into believing they are where they are not.

Last March, an RAF plane carrying Defense Secretary Grant Shapps was flying near Russian territory when its GPS signal was disrupted.

It is understood that satellite signals were disrupted for around 30 minutes while the plane was returning from Poland to the UK.

The Sun reports that Russia is targeting flights with spoofing, using radio signals to trick aircraft systems into believing they are somewhere they are not (Sputnik).

Downing Street confirmed that the plane experienced GPS jamming when it flew near Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea, but said it did not pose a threat to the safety of the aircraft.

The EU's aviation safety agency, Easa, held a summit with global airline agency Iata in January to discuss jamming and spoofing.

After the event, Luc Tytgat, Managing Director of Easa, said: “We are seeing a sharp increase in attacks on our (satellite navigation) systems, posing a safety risk.

Easa is addressing the risks associated with these new technologies.

We must immediately ensure that pilots and crews know how to identify hazards, respond, and land safely.

In the medium term, certification requirements for navigation and landing systems will need to be adjusted.

In the long term, we must participate in the design of future satellite navigation systems. Addressing these risks is a top priority for the agency.

He did not say Russia was behind the attack.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: There has been an increase in intermittent GPS interference affecting all airlines in recent years.

Ryanair aircraft have several systems, including GPS, that identify the aircraft's location.

If a location system, such as GPS, does not work, the crew will switch to one of the alternative systems as part of standard operating procedures.

Glenn Bradley, head of flight operations at regulator Civil Aviation Authority, said: Aviation is one of the safest forms of air travel and a number of safety protocols are in place to protect the navigation systems of commercial aircraft.

GPS jamming does not directly affect aircraft navigation and is a known problem, but this does not mean that the aircraft has been intentionally jammed.

While operators are taking mitigation measures to ensure continued safe operations, we are working closely with other aviation regulators, airlines and aircraft manufacturers to contain and mitigate the risks posed by interference and continue to monitor incidents globally.

The CAA added that GPS is only part of an aircraft's navigation system and that jamming and spoofing near conflict areas are often a by-product of military activity rather than deliberate action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/ryanair-flights-russia-target-system-b2532516.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos