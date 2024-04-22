UK Weather: Exact Dates When Britain Receives Biblical 10 Days of Rain | uk news





Forecasters are predicting rain across most of the UK. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Make the most of this dry weekend with rain expected soon.

Forecasters predicted that the monsoon season would begin on Thursday and could last for 10 days in most parts of the country.

BBC Weather also hinted that rain would fall daily in many parts of the UK, including London, Bristol, Sheffield, Liverpool and Manchester.

Rain is expected to fall across parts of Wales and north-west England from today.

Temperatures will be slightly below average (around 9-12 degrees) early in the week, but chilly winds will make it feel cooler.

Cold nights could bring snow and frost to the highlands of North Wales and Scotland, with temperatures dropping to -2C.

It will get a little warmer starting Thursday, with temperatures rising again towards the end of the month.

In some areas, it can rain every day for 10 days. (Photo: James Manning/PA Wire)

For example, London is expected to have an average temperature of 17C from next Monday until around 4 May.

From then on, temperatures will be at or slightly above normal for that time of year, with an average increase of 1°C per week, according to the Met Office.

As for rain, the Met Office predicts average amounts for southern regions in early May, while northern regions could see slightly less than normal amounts.

