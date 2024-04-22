What's the latest on the US 50 closure in Gunnison County?





Only residents will be allowed to use the road, and pilot vehicles will shuttle drivers twice a day in each direction, county officials said.

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colorado. Gunnison County residents will have a bypass route to get around the closure of U.S. 50 starting Monday.

Gunnison County Emergency Management announced Sunday afternoon that County Road 26, also known as the Lake City Cutoff, would be open twice daily in each direction for local use only. The reason for the locals-only designation is that the road is a high mountain surface road that is not built to handle existing traffic levels of Highway 50, officials said.

Pilot vehicles will be used to escort drivers from each direction twice a day. These times are:

6 a.m.-6:30 a.m. and 6-6:30 p.m. for westbound drivers from CO 149 and CR 267-7:30 a.m. and 7-7:30 p.m. for eastbound drivers from US 50 and CR 26

The approximately 20-mile route on CR 26 between US 50 and CO 149 would cut hundreds of miles of detours for drivers trying to travel between Gunnison and Montrose. The detour currently in place is more than 300 miles long.

Drivers accessing CR 26 should be aware that no trailers of any type will be permitted on the bypass and no commercial vehicles over 16,000 GVWR will be permitted, according to officials.

Vehicles towing trailers and utility vehicles over 16,000 GVWR will still need to use the detour implemented on Interstate 70 or Colorado 160 to travel between Montrose and Gunnison.

Between travel times, crews will make improvements and repairs to County Road 26 in the event of an extended US 50 closure.

The detours were put in place after a failed inspection of a bridge that crosses the Blue Mesa Reservoir on Thursday.

A hotline and email have been set up to help people with questions about the closure. Anyone with questions can contact us by calling 970-648-4423 or emailing [email protected]. You can also get information on the project website.

