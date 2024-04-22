Afghan interpreter speaks to family stripped of British citizenship on UK visas | Immigration and Asylum





A man who was an interpreter for British troops in Afghanistan has had his application to take his wife and three children to the UK rejected because they are British citizens.

When US and NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan last August, Muhammad* received an urgent message from the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) telling him and his family to go to the Baron Hotel in Kabul for pre-evacuation processing.

However, an explosion occurred at the airport making it impossible for him to get there and subsequent attempts to take his family to the UK were rebuffed.

Muhammad, who had been a potential target in the eyes of the Taliban by working as an interpreter and cultural adviser for the British military for more than a decade, applied for his wife and children to join him under the Afghan Migration and Assistance Policy Scheme. It is open to people who have worked with or for the British Armed Forces.

However, the Ministry of Defense sent him a letter in January last year refusing support because he was a British citizen.

Muhammad said: They punish me because I am British. I cry because I can't explain the pain I'm going through. I have worked shoulder to shoulder with these people, and we have helped them.

Where can I go? I am working, I have papers, I have ID cards, I have certificates, I have videos of me patrolling with a lot of foreign troops. I qualify in my heart, but what can you do if the system doesn't accept you?

His case highlights the lack of safe legal routes available to refugees coming to the UK. Muhammad will have to pay more than $20,000 to come to the UK without a visa and temporary accommodation. If he tries to bring his family back illegally, his wife will be sent to Rwanda under legislation Rishi Sunak says will be passed on Monday because Afghans will not be exempt from Rwandan deportation plans.

Muhammad was told the court might rule in his favor. Photo: uncredited

Muhammad also applied for his family to come to the UK under the Home Office's Afghanistan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), but was told in June last year that his wife and children were not eligible for route 3 because they were not at risk. [a scholarship programme supporting study at UK universities] graduate.

When asked by the office of his counterpart, Stella Creasy, for a response, the Home Office said Muhammad's wife and children were not on the list of those asked to evacuate from Afghanistan, so they were placed on the ACRS route for vulnerable and at-risk individuals. He said it is not considered one. Despite the message he received from FCDO.

The Home Office said the message Muhammad received was not a call forwarding instruction but an invitation to come to the Baron Hotel to process the request.

Muhammad's family succeeded in getting to Belgium, but there is currently no possibility of them getting to England. All I had to do was quit my job and come here. [Belgium], He said, because my family was here, my children were sick and I had no documents. I am here to help them. First, they [British officials] They said people can come to Kabul airport. That was the promise, but now everything has changed.

He said his lawyers said he could win a court case against British authorities, but that he did not have the money to bring the case.

He said that if the judge sees my case, it will be in my favor. But if the system doesn't accept me, it's a different story.

A government spokesman said: “It is the government’s long-standing policy not to comment on individual cases.”

We continue to honor our commitment to the brave Afghans who supported the UK mission in Afghanistan. To date, we have brought approximately 27,900 people to safety in Afghanistan, including more than 16,300 from the ARAP initiative, including more than 3,900 since October 2023.

*Names have been changed and images have been pixelated to protect identity.

