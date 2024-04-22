Chronic misfortune is driving Britain into a civilizational disaster.





I believed, like many people, that Britain's mental health epidemic was just a symptom of our snowflake society. That was until I heard about the mysterious phenomenon of cowboys driving trucks in the mountains of the American frontier. His curiosity led him to travel to Natrona County, Wyoming.

No one can give a clear answer as to why so many Wyoming residents struggle with their mental health. But behind many of the tragic stories I have encountered, it seems like there were grand expectations of life that were shattered when they came into contact with the harsh realities of life. I've talked to mothers whose perfect sons enter the adult world armed with prom good looks and entrepreneurial animal spirits, only to be devastated when their business runs into trouble or they lose their jobs or homes.

I even spoke to the father of a 17-year-old boy whose life fell apart after he lost his driver's license and was dumped by his red-haired girlfriend. (His hope was here. He would marry this young lady, and they would have children, and they would all have red hair. Life would follow these little paths.)

I can't know for sure, but I left Wyoming with the impression that it was a place where expectations of life and reality were incredibly different. With pristine villages lined with cowboy boot and Botox boutiques on the one hand, double-garage bungalows and snow-capped peaks drenched in the cold optimism of spring sunshine, this is the cradle of the American dream. But it is also one of the most depressed states in the country, struggling with slow growth, job losses and migration as wealthier neighbors like Colorado leave.

It is a place of broken and stubborn dreams. This is evident in the prevalence of foreclosure signs on crumbling ranch properties. And Uber drivers take time off work to pay for their Mercedes SUVs.

All of this has me wondering whether Britain, floundering in the wreckage of its own shattered and stubborn dreams, is actually in the grip of a groundbreaking mental health epidemic. Rishi Sunak's bid to crack down on Britain's sick notes is understandable. However, we are overlooking the possibility that the crisis may be too severe, especially for young people.

Fortunately, the UK does not suffer suicide rates comparable to Wyoming, although it is estimated that one in four people suffer from a mental illness. Our country also suffers from the pernicious lie of the American dream: that our society is compassionate, kind, and fair, and that anyone can even expect to live an unusually comfortable life. Nowadays, this myth is instilled in us through a variety of practices starting from childhood, from teachers marking homework in neutral colors instead of red to non-competitive sports days where participation is important.

In fact, the UK is a highly competitive society. The story is that we have evolved from an aristocratic dystopia based on slavery to a civilized democracy with a welfare state. Britain might more accurately be described as a proletarian state overseen by a cosmopolitan elite.

Decent-paying manufacturing jobs have been replaced by cashier and telephone attendant roles. Degrees no longer serve as educational credentials; rather, only elite passports with the stamp of the most prestigious institutions gain entry into the interview rooms of top companies. The economic downturn is making the situation even worse. Post-Covid, the availability of entry-level roles and average attached wages has decreased. The same goes for median income generation.

Hypercompetition affects not only the economy but all aspects of young people's lives. Think of dating as the intersection of app-based Disneyfication of romantic expectations and cutthroat algorithms aimed at retaining subscribers. This has created a strange world in which delusional, desperate people endlessly pursue the elite who date strictly within their pool of perfect specimens. On Tinder, it is estimated that the bottom 80% of men pursue the top 20% of women, and the top 80% of women pursue the top 20% of men.

There are physical signs that the struggle between ideals and reality results in anxious behavior. Consider the case of an anorexia outbreak in a gym in South Wales. Anxious young people with limited future prospects pump their bodies with steroids and fall into a spiral of body dysmorphia. Or incels who indulge in a dangerous kind of self-loathing, not only through suicidal thoughts and self-harm but also by succumbing to extremist ideologies that teach that women who refuse to sleep with men are committing reverse rape.

If my theory is correct, the question is what do you do about this civilizational disaster? Suicide prevention experts in Wyoming believe that traditional Western coping philosophies such as stoicism and solid self-reliance should be complemented by an emphasis on nuanced resilience, with an emphasis on cultivating the ability to adapt to adverse and volatile situations rather than simply endure them. . I think they are right.

On the other hand, if poor mental health becomes as common as the common cold, we may need to find ways to live with it, including focusing on preventive measures and helping people navigate difficult issues. The PM may blame the UK for sickness, but fatigue may eventually replace minor physical ailments such as flu, coughs and headaches as the main reason employees take sick days.

Of course, it would be easier to live with a large-scale mental health crisis if some of the conditions we are seeing, including cases of depression, were one-off episodes rather than relapses, as some heretical medical practitioners claim against clinical orthodoxy. Chronic and lifelong illness. However, more research is needed.

The much more basic takeaway is that if unhappiness arises from a disconnect between expectations and reality, then logically we should either lower our expectations or improve reality. We ban tax-raising politicians from using the word aspiration, replace non-competitive sports days with brutal Squid Game-style tournaments, and add Grimm's Complete Fairy Tales to the curriculum to correct Disney idealism. Or are we just doing what we need to do to promote economic growth?

