Britain's Sunak promises Rwandan deportation flights will begin within 10-12 weeks | migration news





Sunak said the government would force parliament to sit late on Monday night to pass new legislation if necessary.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to start sending asylum seekers to Rwanda within 10 to 12 weeks and said he would pass new legislation despite opposition in the House of Lords.

Sunak said the government had booked commercial charter flights and trained staff to take asylum seekers to Rwanda. It's a policy they hope will boost the Conservatives' luck ahead of elections later this year.

After weeks of opposition in the House of Lords to introducing safeguards against divisive legislation, Sunak said the government would force parliament to convene late on Monday if necessary to pass legislation.

There are no ifs or buts. The flight will go to Rwanda, Sunak said at a press conference.

Tens of thousands of asylum seekers fleeing war and poverty in Africa, the Middle East and Asia have arrived in Britain in recent years across the English Channel in small boats in dangerous journeys organized by smuggling gangs.

The government plans to deport some of those entering the UK irregularly to Rwanda in a bid to deter asylum seekers considering crossing the UK.

Charities and human rights groups have said they will work to stop the deportation of individuals, while unions representing border force staff have pledged to call the new law illegal within days of being told the first batch of asylum seekers will be sent to Rwanda. I did.

Care4Calais, a charity that supports asylum seekers, said the plan was unworkable and a cruel deception.

We need the British government to start treating refugees with respect and stop trying to send them to an unsafe future in Rwanda, Lucy Gregg, acting director of advocacy at Freedom from Torture, said in a statement.

With the support of torture survivors and thousands of caring people across the country, we will unite to show airlines that they will not tolerate flights that disrespect human decency.

The new law is Sunak's response to the British Supreme Court's ruling last year that sending immigrants to Rwanda was illegal under international law.

Enough is enough. There are no more preconceptions. Without further delay, Sunak told reporters, adding that he was planning several flights a month over the summer.

Preventing refugee entry is a key goal of the government, but critics say plans to deport people to Rwanda are inhumane and the East African country is not a safe place.

Some Labor and party colleagues wanted the bill to include safeguards for Afghans who previously helped British troops and establish a committee to monitor the safety of asylum seekers in Rwanda.

Other European countries, including Austria and Germany, are also considering agreements to process overseas asylum seekers.

