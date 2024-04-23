Don't relax, Europe and the American far right are not done yet





Stay informed with free updates

Simply sign up for the myFT Digest on US foreign policy, delivered straight to your inbox.

The writer directs the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution

This weekend, Congress finally cleared the $61 billion Ukraine aid bill, and sighs of relief were heard in European capitals, where worried policymakers had been reading the bills for months. obscure details of congressional procedure. But they shouldn't relax yet. And not just because these dollars have yet to be turned into weapons and on the way to Ukraine's victory on the battlefield.

This remarkable vote was accomplished thanks to an intelligence-assisted Pauline conversion from House Speaker Mike Johnson, a determined push from less than half the Republican caucus, and support from across the aisle from almost the entire Democratic side of the House. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was distracted by his legal troubles.

Yet Europeans should not delude themselves into thinking that this is a return to republican reason, bipartisan comity or transatlantic harmony. In retrospect, this alignment of the planets will almost certainly appear to be a rare anomaly.

To be honest: unlike in 2016, when they refused to even consider the possibility of an electoral victory of what their favorite candidate called deplorables, Europeans have not just been wringing their hands lately. They spent a lot of time developing survival techniques in the event of a second Trump victory.

Their two big ideas, burden sharing and bilateralization, make perfect sense. Europeans have been advocating for time immemorial that they shoulder more of the burden of defending their continent, but fear is a very effective political driver: at least 18 of NATO's 32 states are now spending or are in the process of to spend 2% of their budget. GDP on defense. It is a safe bet that even higher spending will be necessary.

A number of European countries have bases, transport hubs and ports that are strategically useful to their US partners and thus provide the basis for a stable bilateral relationship. For transactionists in the Trumpian camp, the candidate himself is known to view NATO as a cross between a country club and a protection racket. Defense spending and real estate are attractive value propositions.

However, most Europeans pay much less attention to the ideologues who surround the Republican candidate: the nationalist conservatives for whom philosophy trumps power. They lost the aid vote Saturday, but the defeat will allow them to recharge in their battle for GOP dominance.

Many ideologues of the so-called New Right are focused squarely on transforming the American constitutional order into an illiberal democracy along the lines of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbns. American historian Charles King described this as the most radical overhaul of the American political consensus in generations.

But the ultras’ transformational goals don’t stop at the water’s edge. Just like the French hero of the Second World War and President Charles de Gaulle who had a certain idea of ​​France, they too have a certain idea of ​​Europe. This is not a solution that most Europeans would recognize or appreciate.

Have your say

Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Tell us how the 2024 US elections will affect you

American ultraconservatives take a dim view of European supranational institutions. But they see natural allies in Europe, the far right which has its own European project: rather than leaving the supranational EU, it seeks to remake it.

Europe's far-right parties hope to increase their seat share from 20 to 25 percent in June's European Parliament elections. This could put leading positions in the European Commission in their hands and increase their influence over conservative politics in their own countries. Some of them see connections between their conception of culture war and the class war thinking of the far left. The German far-right Alternative for Germany and the new far-left Sahra Wagenknecht alliance are a good example.

The NatCon (national conservative) conferences organized by Yoram Hazony worked to build bridges between the American and European far right. A regular speaker is Ohio Sen. JD Vance, a rising star of the New Right. He likes to say the culture war is a class war, works across the aisle with left-wing Democrats, and opposes support for Ukraine. He cites de Gaulle as an inspiration because he rewrote the post-war French constitution.

Europeans strengthening their defense budgets and reorganizing their bases would do well to study this new ideological vanguard of the American right, its generational changes, its cross-cutting alliances and its friends in Europe. It remains to be seen whether he will prevail in the US elections in November. But if this is not the case, it will be the opposition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a9e85226-0946-4b09-b755-6b44d885c677 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos