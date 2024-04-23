Rishi Sunak promises Britain's largest military support package for Ukraine | Ukraine





Rishi Sunak has promised Britain's biggest-ever military support package for Ukraine, warning that President Vladimir Putin will not stay on Poland's borders if Russia wins the war.

The prime minister will visit Poland on Tuesday to discuss European security and threats from Russia with Polish leader Donald Tusk and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg before heading to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Britain plans to provide Kiev with essential equipment, including 400 vehicles, more than 1,600 missiles, 4 million rounds of ammunition, 60 boats and $500 million in additional military funding, for a total of $3 billion this fiscal year.

Defending Ukraine against Russia’s cruel ambitions is vital to our security and to all of Europe. If Putin can succeed in this war of aggression, he will not stay at Poland's borders, Sunak said ahead of the trip.

Ukrainian troops continue to fight bravely, but they need and still need our support. [This] The package will help Ukraine get what it needs to fight Russia.

The UK will always play a role at the forefront of European security, defending national interests and standing by our NATO allies.

The UK has pledged approximately $12 billion in support to Ukraine since February 2022, of which $7.1 billion is military assistance and the remainder is humanitarian and economic support.

His announcement comes as the U.S. House of Representatives finally approved, after months of delay and a fierce battle within the Republican Party, a new $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine to fight Russian aggression.

The additional $500 million in British funding, which officials said would come from Treasury reserves, would be used to deliver ammunition, air defence, British-made drones and engineering support to Ukraine's front lines.

The Ministry of Defense is also set to send its largest-ever package of equipment from the UK to help deter Russian air, land and sea invasion. It's unclear how much it will cost, but it will come from existing Department of Defense budgets.

The package includes 60 boats, including offshore raiding vessels and dive boats. More than 1,600 strike and anti-aircraft missiles; More than 400 vehicles, including 160 protected mobility Husky vehicles and 162 armored vehicles; It also includes nearly 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Get the day's headlines and highlights delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

“This record military aid package will give President Zelenskyy and his brave nation more of the kit they need to oust President Putin and restore peace and stability in Europe,” said Defense Secretary Grant Shapps.

We will ensure that the world never forgets the existential battle Ukraine is fighting, and with our continued support, Ukraine will win.

Sunak will also seek to deepen UK-Poland relations, building on existing defense and security cooperation in his first face-to-face meeting with the new Polish prime minister. He will also propose deploying a Royal Air Force Typhoon squadron to carry out NATO air policing over Poland next year.

There are about 400 British troops permanently stationed in Poland, and around 8,000 have taken part in NATO's Steadfast Defender exercise in Poland. This is the largest alliance since the Cold War.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/22/rishi-sunak-promises-uks-largest-ever-military-support-package-for-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos