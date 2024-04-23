Next US president will have troubling new surveillance powers





The United States' ability to intercept and store Americans' text messages, calls and emails in search of foreign intelligence was not only expanded, but strengthened over the weekend, in a way that will likely remain enigmatic to the public for years.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a controversial bill extending the life of a warrantless U.S. surveillance program by two years, ending a months-long battle in Congress over an authority whose agencies American intelligence agencies recognize that it has been widely abused in the past. .

At the request of the agencies and with the help of powerful bipartisan allies on Capitol Hill, the program was also expanded to cover a wide range of new businesses, including U.S. data centers, according to a recent analysis by legal and data experts. civil liberties organizations who strongly opposed its adoption.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, allows the United States National Security Agency (NSA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), among other agencies, to listen in on calls, SMS and emails passing through American networks, for as long as possible. because one side of communication is foreign.

Americans caught in the program face diminished privacy rights.

While the government requires a foreign target to initiate wiretapping, Americans are often party to these intercepted conversations. And although U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted in a statement Saturday that updates to the 702 program ensure Americans' privacy and civil liberties are protected and that the government never intentionally targets Americans, the government nevertheless reserves the right to store their communications. and access it later without probable reason.

Section 702 is supposed to be used only to spy on foreigners abroad, says Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Instead, unfortunately, it allowed warrantless access to vast databases of Americans' private phone calls, text messages, and emails.

Under the law, the government can indefinitely retain communications captured by the 702 program for half a decade or more, as long as the government makes no effort to decrypt them.

A trade organization representing some of the world's largest technology companies came out against plans to expand Section 702 in the final hours of debate, saying a new provision drafted by members of the House Intelligence Committee House of Representatives would harm the competitiveness of American technologies, undoubtedly jeopardizing the continuation of activity. global free flow of data between the United States and its allies.

U.S. intelligence obtains its broad surveillance power through annual certifications issued by a secret court. Notably, the certifications allow the NSA to require U.S. companies classified as electronic communications service providers, or ECSPs, to cooperate with the program, collecting data and installing wiretapping on behalf of the agency.

Years ago, the government sought to unilaterally expand the definition of ECSP in the law, seeking to impose the cooperation of entirely new categories of businesses. That effort was rebuffed by the FISA court in 2022, in a ruling that only Congress had the jurisdiction and constitutional authority to rewrite the law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/section-702-reauthorization-expansion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos