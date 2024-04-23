Ukraine holds its breath as the United States prepares to approve $60 billion in military aid





Kyiv, Ukraine CNN —

Soldiers on the front lines in Ukraine say the prospect of final approval by the US Congress of a $60 billion military aid package for kyiv will serve to boost troop morale as Russia seeks to accelerate its progress.

The Ukraine aid bill, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday, is now scheduled to go to the Senate on Tuesday. If it passes the upper house of Congress, President Joe Biden said he would sign it immediately, so we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet its urgent battlefield needs.

Ukraine's wish list is no secret. At the top: artillery shells and air defense systems.

For months, Ukrainian soldiers on the front line have said they are largely under-equipped by Russian forces. President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said the ratio was 10 to one in Russia's favor.

To win, we need ammunition, our artillery is starving, an artillery reconnaissance commander of the 110th mechanized brigade, call sign Teren, told CNN after Saturday's vote.

Teren knows what he's talking about, having spent two years defending the industrial town of Avdiivka before it fell to Russia in February. Since then, Moscow's forces have enjoyed considerable success in pushing further west.

To name just one of many sites in the Donetsk region: Ukrainian surveillance group DeepState has tracked a series of Russian advances over the past week along a railway line leading to the center of a large village called Ocheretyne.

Although Ocheretyne itself has no strategic value, it sits on a ridge, making it a sought-after military target. An officer with Ukraine's Eastern Command – who asked to remain anonymous because he is not authorized to speak on the record – told CNN that if Russian forces were able to take and hold the village, it could open vital Ukrainian logistics routes, connecting three key militaries. hubs Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Velyka Novosilka – under Russian fire control.

Now, as new U.S. military aid appears to be days away from being given the go-ahead, the question is how quickly vital munitions like 155mm howitzer shells can reach the front lines to stop Russia's advance.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, speaking last week before the House vote, said the U.S. Department of Defense was prepared to respond quickly, as soon as an order was given.

As you know, we have a very robust logistics network which allows us to transport equipment very quickly. As we have done in the past, we can act within days, he said.

That message was echoed by Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who told CBS News on Sunday that he hoped the material would be in transit by the end of the week.

Although U.S. officials won't say it openly, a U.S. source familiar with the provision of military aid to Ukraine said much of that aid was already prepositioned in storage facilities in Germany and Poland, which would obviously reduce the time required for delivery. in Ukraine. The source also indicated that artillery shells would be among the first materials advanced.

Once across the border, authorities in kyiv will seek to get the material to where it is needed as quickly as possible – but this will still represent a considerable logistical challenge given the large amount of material involved.

In other words, the cited 10-to-1 advantage Russia currently enjoys will not be erased immediately.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warns that Ukraine will likely continue to face persistent shortages of artillery ammunition and air defense interceptors in the coming weeks and the corresponding constraints that these shortages tax Ukraine's ability to conduct effective defensive operations.

ISW speculates that Russia may consider attacking transportation networks like railways to complicate distribution of what it targeted Friday in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region and seek to pick up the pace along the front lines in the limited window preceding the arrival of American aid.

One location that could be the focal point of an intensified Russian offensive in the near term could be the town of Chasiv Yar, an important forward military site for Ukraine since the Russians captured Bakhmut – about 10 kilometers (6 miles) away ) of the border. in the east almost a year ago.

Several reports from Ukrainian soldiers describe heavy fighting in a series of villages between Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut as Russian forces attempt to advance. Ukraine's army chief said he believed the Kremlin had ordered the city's capture by May 9, the day Russia celebrates its victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Chasiv Yar is also being pounded from the air by huge guided bombs dropped by Russian warplanes. Analyst Rob Lee posted a series of videos on his lack of Ukrainian air defense ammunition.

Ukraine will expect the United States to provide a range of surface-to-air missile systems to counter this threat, in addition to more interceptors for the Patriot air defense system, the primary means of defeating missile attacks against cities and key infrastructure, such as power plants.

We need front-line air defense as much as we need the protection of our cities and towns, Zelensky said.

Finally, in addition to its immediate weapons needs, Ukraine is also expected to receive longer-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) in the first tranche of weapons deliveries, after Warner, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, indicated that he believed they would be part of an initial delivery. .

The United States has already provided Ukraine with shorter-range versions of the ATACMS, but Ukrainian officials have made no secret of their desire to get their hands on the most recent version. With a range of around 300 kilometers (186 miles), the missiles would give Kiev the ability to increase attacks on Russian airfields, fuel depots and weapons storage sites, thereby having a longer-lasting impact. term on Russia's war effort.

And if Ukraine's European allies believe they could now have some breathing space before being pressed again for more aid, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has made clear that he considered the American decision as an impetus at all levels.

We can avoid the worst scenarios if we act together and without fear, he told an online meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers on Monday, calling on countries with Patriot and European-made SAMP/T air defense systems to donate. in Ukraine, with artillery and ammunition.

Now that you are all at the table, it is time for action, not debate, Kuleba said.

CNN reported Andy Carey from Kyiv. Victoria Butenko, Daria Tarasova-Markina and Svitlana Vlasova contributed reporting.

