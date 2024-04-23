Prime Minister announces turning point for European security as UK plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% by 2030





During his visit to Poland, the Prime Minister announced plans to steadily increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030, reaching $87 billion per year. We take on the challenge of an increasingly dangerous world. Defense spending will receive an additional $75 billion over six years, leaving the UK as NATO's second-largest defense spender after the US. The additional funding will be used to bring Britain's defense industry into a war-ready position, provide cutting-edge technology and support Ukraine against Russia.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak today [Tuesday April 23] The UK has announced the biggest boost to its defense in a generation, with a fully funded plan to increase the defense budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2030.

The Prime Minister spoke with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Poland, which is at the forefront of continental defense, and urged allies to take action, saying that we are at a turning point in European security.

An axis of authoritarian states, such as Russia, Iran, and China, are increasingly collaborating to undermine democracy and reshape the world order. They are also investing heavily in their own military, cyber capabilities and low-cost technologies, such as the Shahed attack drone that Iran launched against Israel last weekend.

This poses a direct threat to the lives and livelihoods of people not only in the UK, but also in Europe and the wider world. The Government has already pledged record investment in defense and Britain's military is among the best in the world, but the Prime Minister said further action must be taken now to curb this growing threat.

Today's announcement will see UK defense spending increase immediately and then steadily, reaching 2.5% of GDP by 2030, reaching $87 billion within 10 years.

The Prime Minister outlined three focus areas to strengthen the defense budget.

Revitalizing the UK's defense industrial base: Investing at least an additional $10 billion over the next 10 years in military production, delivering high quality jobs and investment across the UK and ensuring rapid production capacity and reserves for the next generation of military products. Modernize the Armed Forces: Fundamentally reform defense procurement and create a new Defense Innovation Agency to ensure the UK is at the cutting edge of modern warfare technologies and commit at least 5% of the defense budget to R&D. Support for Ukraine's National Defense: Ukraine's security is our security. As part of the plan, the government will spend an additional $500 million this year on ammunition, air defense and drones that Ukraine needs. This is the largest single delivery of military equipment to Ukraine's front lines. And there is a firm commitment to maintain existing levels of support for Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

We cannot be complacent in the most dangerous world since the Cold War. As our enemies form alliances, we must do more to protect our country, our interests, and our values.

That is why today I am announcing the largest strengthening of our defense capabilities in a generation. We will increase defense spending to a new benchmark of 2.5% of GDP by 2030. The plan would provide an additional $75 billion in defense spending by the end of 2030 and create Europe's largest defense force.

Today is a turning point for European security and a landmark moment for Britain’s defense. This is a generational investment in Britain’s security and prosperity – making us safer at home and stronger abroad.

This is a fully funded plan to deliver the biggest transformation of our defense since the Cold War, moving from a desire to spend 2.5% by an unspecified date to a commitment to achieve it by 2030.

Defense spending will increase immediately and linearly, with an additional $500 million for Ukraine this year and $3 billion overall next fiscal year. According to today's announcement, over the next six years, defense spending will reach $75 billion, and by 2030, defense spending is expected to reach $87 billion per year.

This sets a new standard for other major European NATO economies to follow. If every NATO country devoted at least 2.5% of its GDP to defense, our total budget would increase by more than 140 billion.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said:

This signals the UK's global role, enabling it to deliver on its commitment to peace and security in Europe as its economy improves. It also sends the clearest possible message to Putin that other NATO European countries will honor this commitment and that he will never be able to outdo countries that believe in freedom and democracy.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said:

As I argued in a Lancaster House speech earlier this year, we live in a much more dangerous world. Between Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Iran and its proxies seeking to escalate a deadly conflict, and China flexing its muscles, there is no doubt that the era of the peace dividend is clearly over.

The increasing threats we face mean we must invest in our defense if we are to continue to defend our values, freedom and prosperity.

Today's announcement represents the greatest strengthening of our defense capabilities since the Cold War. This will support jobs, stimulate growth, and strengthen our incredible military as a modern fighting force.

The war in Ukraine taught us that battlefield success depends on the ability to surge defense production and shift to full-time production to replenish critical equipment. We will therefore invest a further $10 billion over the next 10 years, the majority of which will be invested in UK industry to expand our domestic military production pipeline and increase reserves, while ensuring clear demand for industry through long-term multi-year contracts. We're going to set up a signal. This is almost double the amount currently spent on military production.

The investment will focus on key advanced technological capabilities, including anti-aircraft missiles and anti-armor munitions, in addition to continued investment in British-made 155mm artillery ammunition. The Department of Defense has already supported more than 400,000 jobs in 2021/22 – the equivalent of one in 70 UK jobs – but today’s announcement will support new high quality jobs and economic growth across the UK.

The reforms set out by the Prime Minister today will enable us to invest in the right technologies and generate more money for taxpayers when it comes to defence.

The newly created Defense Innovation Agency will manage expanded investments in R&D, unifying the fragmented defense innovation landscape into one responsible organization. This includes R&D for new weapons systems, such as directed energy weapons and hypersonic missiles, as well as space capabilities and other emerging technologies. We will invest in areas that provide an advantage on the modern battlefield and allow us to better utilize low-cost solutions, such as the affordable unmanned SurfaceVehicles seen in Ukraine.

The DragonFire laser weapon system, developed by the Ministry of Defense in collaboration with UK industry partners, demonstrates how accelerating technology development can provide an edge on the front line. DragonFire, which is backed by $350 million in government funding, can fire at a rate of about 10 shots per shot at any target visible in the air, with an accuracy equivalent to hitting a pound coin from 1km away. The weapon is expected to be well-equipped on Royal Navy ships. Ahead of schedule in 2027

We will also make defense procurement faster, smarter and more collaborative. The new integrated procurement model launched by the Department of Defense in February will break down individual service silos and bring checks and balances through a new integrated design authority. This model will see new technologies used by the military early in the process, rather than waiting for the perfect product.

The Prime Minister also today announced plans to reform the Ministry of Defense headquarters and operate it as a fully functioning strategic headquarters. That means holding frontline commands accountable for delivery, driving better cross-defense priorities, and the National Security Council.

