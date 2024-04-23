UK passes bill to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda: What's next? | refugee news





The British government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda has finally been approved by parliament, ending months of deadlock between the House of Commons and the House of Commons over the legality of the policy.

Under the new law, all asylum seekers who arrive in the UK illegally will be sent to Rwanda. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised that the first flights will depart as early as July and that deportations will ease over the summer.

In recent years, tens of thousands of people have crossed the English Channel in small boats to escape war and poverty. The government claims its goal is to prevent dangerous crossings in small boats and destroy human trafficking networks.

But rights groups have criticized the plan, calling it inhumane and illegal and saying there is no evidence the policy will prevent human trafficking or dangerous boat crossings. Rwanda is often cited as one of the most stable countries in Africa, but many accuse President Paul Kagame of ruling in an atmosphere of fear and oppression.

The British government is no more concerned about the cost of its Rwandan deportation plan to British taxpayers than the cruelty it will inflict on asylum seekers.

Here's everything you need to know about past and present bills and legal issues.

Why has this bill been delayed so many times?

The deportation plan faced several legal obstacles.

In June 2022, the first flight carrying refugees to Rwanda was halted at the last minute by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Last year, Britain's Supreme Court ruled the deportation plan was unlawful on the grounds that the government could not guarantee the safety of migrants once they arrived in Rwanda.

The court upheld the British Court of Appeal's decision that the proposals were unlawful and ruled that there were significant grounds to believe that asylum seekers would face a real risk of ill-treatment on return. [return] If you are deported to Rwanda, you will be returned to your country of origin.

The evidence is based on Rwanda's poor human rights record and serious, systemic flaws in its asylum application processing procedures. The court noted that the rate of rejection of asylum applications from certain countries in known conflict zones was alarmingly high.

It also noted Rwanda's existing track record of failing to adhere to the principle of non-refoulement in its previous dealings with Israel. From 2013 to 2018, the East African country expelled thousands of refugees sent under Israel's voluntary departure scheme.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK director for refugee and migrant rights, said the Supreme Court had looked at all this very carefully and concluded that Rwanda did not have a system in place to protect refugees.

What does Rwanda's bill say?

Rwanda's safety bill passed Tuesday morning is an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court ruling by designating Rwanda a safe travel destination.

The move was proposed after the British government signed a new treaty with the East African country last year that appeared to strengthen protections and secured a commitment not to send asylum seekers deported there anywhere other than back to the UK. .

Will this make it safer for asylum seekers to be deported to Rwanda?

Human rights groups say no. According to Valdez-Symonds, the Supreme Court decision has already shown that Rwanda's asylum practices are neither safe nor trustworthy. Why is Rwanda making bigger promises? Why should you convince someone? he asked.

Instead of the government helping Rwanda change over a period of time, they said: Let’s get bigger promises from the Rwandan people and pretend everything is okay, he said.

The bill renders inapplicable some provisions of UK human rights law, including rights enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights, giving ministers the power to decide whether to comply with an ECHR injunction.

Valdez-Symonds said it essentially invalidates human rights law for this purpose. If the ECHR issues another injunction to prevent or delay a flight, our courts are instructed not to give notice unless the Minister determines that the injunction must be followed.

He said the bill sets a dangerous and wrong precedent. If Congress has the power to do so, and the courts accept it, if Congress can be prevented from passing a law, there's no reason why the government can't do anything else it wants.

It may work for any other group of people.

When will deportations to Rwanda begin?

The bill will now receive royal assent to be passed into law.

Sunak promised on Monday that flights would begin within 10 to 12 weeks. There are no ifs or buts. The plane will go to Rwanda, he said. He did not specify how many people would be deported or when the flights would depart.

In preparing to approve the legislation, Sunak said the government had already chartered aircraft for deportation flights, increased detention space, hired more immigration caseworkers and freed up court space to deal with appeals.

How much will this plan cost UK taxpayers?

The National Audit Office, a public spending watchdog, estimated that it would cost $540 million ($669 million) to expel the first 300 migrants from Britain, at nearly $2 million per person.

The country currently spends more than ₹3 billion ($3.7 billion) a year processing asylum claims, with housing costs for migrants awaiting decisions reaching around ₩8 million ($9.9 million) per day.

How effective will this plan be in processing existing asylum claims?

Figures show that around 100,000 asylum applications are yet to be decided. Charities said the plan was unworkable and would do little to reduce the backlog of asylum applications given the small numbers involved.

Even under the government's best-case scenario, Rwanda's plan would remove fewer than 5,000 a year of the tens of thousands of people excluded from the asylum system, said Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, a British charity. In an email to Al Jazeera.

In practice, creating a fair and controlled asylum system requires fast and accurate decision-making on asylum applications, he said. The government must stop wasting time and money and get back to processing asylum applications, he said.

Despite the government's clamor for the bill over the past two years, refugees have continued to arrive on British shores, and they are making the journey because they are absolutely desperate, Valdez-Symonds said.

Because our country is doing nothing to eliminate the conditions that lead to dangerous travel, we should expect such travel to continue, he said. Refusing to process a claim will naturally increase the backlog.

Could other legal challenges be raised against this bill?

Despite passing the bill, Sunak is expected to face further legal challenges.

The ECHR could again issue an order to block deportation flights. Earlier this year, ECHR President Siofra OLeary said member states had a clear obligation to take into account the Rule 39 order, a temporary restraining order issued by the Strasbourg court.

Sunak has suggested the government is prepared to ignore the ECHR if it wants to stop deportations. No foreign court will stop us taking off our flights, Sunak said. We are ready, we have a plan in place, and this flight is going to go no matter what.

The union warned that it may take legal action. They argue that Parliament needs to change the Civil Service Act if ministers are to instruct government staff to ignore ECHR rulings.

The union representing Border Force officers has pledged to call the new law illegal within days of being told the first batch of asylum seekers would be sent to Rwanda.

UN human rights experts have suggested that airlines and aviation regulators could violate internationally protected human rights law if they participate in deportations.

Will this bill remain in place?

With a general election expected later this year, or by January at the latest, Sunak hopes the new legislation will strengthen the position of the Conservatives, who have promised a tougher approach to immigration after Britain leaves the European Union.

In general, critics say the bill is a slippery slope that sets a precedent that could allow parliament to legislate on matters that courts have already deemed unlawful, a trend that could ultimately damage Britain's international standing.

Valdez-Symonds said the consequences need to be thought of at a political level. [The UK is saying]: When we enter into a contract with you, we want you to keep in mind that you cannot rely on our promises because we unilaterally decide not to keep them when they no longer suit us.

I think countries interested in upholding international law will have a dim view of the UK. Countries less concerned about complying with human rights law would approve it, he said.

He pointed out that lack of respect for human rights obligations was a key driver of people leaving their country and arriving on British shores.

Current opinion polls show the Conservative Party trailing behind the opposition Labor Party. Labor has promised to scrap the Rwanda plan if it comes to power.

In an interview with Sky News, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said on Tuesday the party would replace the policy with cross-border policing and a new returns and enforcement department.

We will not follow the Rwandan way. Because she has to write more checks every time she does that, she said.

