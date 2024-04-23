US Senate set to pass $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after key vote | US Senate





The US Senate was set to give final approval Tuesday to $95 billion in war aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, with a bipartisan coalition keen to send the long-stalled package to Joe Biden's desk for signature.

In a massive 80-19 vote, the Senate voted overwhelmingly to advance the measure, a measure hailed by the Senate Majority Leader as one of the greatest accomplishments the Senate has ever seen. faced for years.

Today, the Senate sends a unified message to the world: America will always defend democracy in times of need, Chuck Schumer said in a speech moments after the Senate moved toward final passage of the bill. law, perhaps as early as Tuesday evening.

Make no mistake, America will keep its promise to act as a leader on the world stage and stand up to autocratic thugs like Vladimir Putin, he continued. We are showing Putin that betting against America is always a big mistake.

After months of delays and setbacks, the House last week approved four bills aimed at quickly funding three U.S. allies, while approving a conservative proposal that could lead to a nationwide ban on the social media platform TikTok. The measures have been grouped into one large package that the Senate will consider on Tuesday.

The legislation includes $60.8 billion to replenish Ukraine's war chest as it seeks to push Russia from its territory; $26.3 billion for Israel and humanitarian aid to civilians in conflict zones, including Gaza; and $8.1 billion for the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen its defenses against China.

In a phone call Monday, Biden informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he would move quickly to send the country desperately needed military aid, including air defense weapons, following the adoption of bills by the Senate.

In a bid to bolster Republican support, the Republican-controlled House added a provision that would see TikTok blocked in the United States unless its Chinese-owned parent company divests from the platform. social media within a year. Much of the bill's foreign aid section mirrors what the Senate passed in February, with the addition of a measure requiring the president to ask Kiev for repayment of about $10 billion in aid. he economic aid in the form of forgivable loans, an idea first floated by Donald. Trump, who was initially opposed to aid to Ukraine.

A large majority of senators are expected to support the package upon final passage. In Tuesday's test vote, 17 radical Republican senators opposed passing the measure. Among them was Rick Scott, the Florida senator, who said he supported several provisions of the bill, including banning TikTok and aid to Israel, but could not approve sending of billions of American taxpayer dollars in Ukraine.

Two progressive senators, Democrat Jeff Merkley and Independent Bernie Sanders, voted against the procedural rule, saying they could not support providing additional military aid to Israel at a time when its government is conducting a war that killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza and pushed the territory to the brink of famine.

We now find ourselves in an absurd situation in which Israel is using American military assistance to block the delivery of American humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, Sanders said in a speech on the Senate floor. If that's not crazy, I don't know what is.

The Vermont senator sought to introduce two amendments: one that would end offensive military funding to Israel, citing growing American disgust with Benjamin Netanyahu's war machine, and another that would restore funding to the humanitarian agency of UNRWA. Both were excluded from consideration, a decision he denounced as a dark day for democracy.

The foreign aid plan largely resembles the measure passed by the Senate in February. But several Republican senators who had voted against then reversed course and agreed on Tuesday.

Among them was Lindsey Graham, a longtime defense hawk who previously opposed the Senate foreign aid package because it was not associated with border legislation, but who voted Tuesday in favor of his advancement. After a visit to Ukraine earlier this year, Graham endorsed Trump's loan plan and has since pointed to Iran's air attack on Israel as a reason to send aid to the country.

Israel needs the US Senate now. No excuses, Graham wrote on X before voting to advance the bill.

The Senate's passage of the aid package caps a tortured odyssey on Capitol Hill that began last year with a request to the White House for a new round of funding for Ukraine and for Israel, shaken by the Hamas's cross-border attack on October 7.

Despite broad congressional support, the effort almost immediately stalled when a Republican faction, increasingly skeptical of U.S. involvement in foreign entanglements, resisted sending additional aid to Ukraine. Conservatives have begun to insist that any funding for foreign countries be accompanied by legislation to stem the increase in people arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

When a bipartisan border and national security bill negotiated in the Senate collapsed, Schumer proceeded to vote on the foreign aid bill up for a vote. The bill overwhelmingly passed 70-29 in February, but there was no clear path forward in the Republican-controlled House, where the new speaker, Mike Johnson, has procrastinated as Ukraine suffered battlefield losses.

Personal entreaties from Biden, congressional leaders, and European heads of state, participation in high-level intelligence briefings as House speaker, and prayer ultimately persuaded Johnson to to act. This decision could have a political cost: his job.

History judges us for what we do, Johnson said at an emotional news conference last week, after a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers passed the aid package by lopsided margins.

In his remarks Tuesday, Schumer praised Johnson, who he said rose to the occasion, as well as Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader with whom the Democrat said he worked hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder to bring this bill to fruition.

Many people, inside and outside Congress, wanted this package to fail, Schumer said. But today, those in Congress who stand on the side of democracy are winning.

McConnell has made funding Ukraine's war effort a legacy-building quest, after announcing his decision to resign as longtime Republican leader in the Senate. In a lengthy speech before Tuesday's procedural vote, McConnell confronted the tension of American isolationism first fostered by Trump and his loyalists in Congress, which is rampant and growing within the Republican Party.

Today's action is long overdue, but our work does not stop there, he said. Confidence in American resolve is not restored overnight. The expansion and replenishment of the democratic arsenal does not happen by magic.

