Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged to increase Britain's defense spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2010 and said Britain's European allies should follow suit as the world is in its most dangerous state since the end of the Cold War.

This commitment means that defense spending will gradually increase from 2.32% of GDP to 2.5% by 2030, well exceeding NATOS' defense spending target of 2%.

The British Prime Minister made the announcement at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Warsaw on Tuesday. Sunak acknowledged the world's attention was focused on the crisis in the Middle East but said the West could not miss Russian attacks on European soil.

Sunak said Britain was not on the brink of war, but it was a reasonable precaution to increase defense spending and put the defense industry on a war footing.

As Churchill said in 1934, a call for defensive preparations is not an assertion that war is imminent. Conversely, if war is imminent, defense preparations will be too late, he said.

The opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls ahead of the upcoming general election, has pledged to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP if resources allow.

John Healey, Labour's shadow defense secretary, said: As Keir Starmer recently revealed, Labor would like to see a fully funded plan to get to 2.5%, but the Tories have shown time and time again that they cannot be trusted on defense and we must will do that. Take a closer look at the announcement.

Healey said the Labor government would carry out a strategic defense and security review in its first year. The British people will judge their Ministers by their actions, not their words.

Sunak has faced months of calls from some Conservative lawmakers, including Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, for more military spending to counter the threat from Russia.

He said the promised spending increase was the biggest boost to our defense in a generation, despite severe constraints on public finances.

At the same time, Sunak increased British military support for Ukraine to $3 billion this fiscal year, which he said would be the minimum annual standard for future support for Kiev if the war with Russia continues. This represents $18 billion in military assistance between now and the end of 2010.

Today we join a long-term security agreement [with Kyiv] Sunak said he had entered into a long-term funding deal, committing to deliver at least the same level for the remaining 10 years, or as long as needed.

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee warned last month that the Department of Defense had a $17 billion gap in its plans to equip the military over the next 10 years.

Shapps said the additional spending would be used to focus on important high-tech capabilities, such as the production of anti-aircraft missiles and British 155mm artillery shells.

The commitment means UK defense spending will rise from $64.6 billion this year to $78.2 billion by 2028-29, and rise sharply to $87 billion in 2030-31, reaching a rate of 2.5%.

Officials said that if defense spending had been maintained at its current 2.3 percent of GDP, it would have been closer to 80 billion, down about 7 billion.

On Wednesday, Sunak will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose country is spending 2% of GDP on defense this year.

Professor Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director of the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said: The Germans have gotten under the skin of the British government. Germany was scheduled to spend more on defense than Britain. [in cash terms]. That was a very powerful factor because we were used to the image of Europe as a leading military power.

Without this increase [cash] He added spending terms that are no longer true.

The British Prime Minister announced overnight that Britain would provide an additional $500 million in military aid to Ukraine this fiscal year, bringing the total to $3 billion.

Also on Tuesday, Sunak appointed Chief of the Defense Staff General Gwyn Jenkins as his new national security adviser.

He announced the appointment after the Financial Times reported that Sir Tim Barrow would be Britain's next ambassador to the United States, having held the post from 2022.

Barrow's move has angered Labor, which has insisted that decisions on Britain's top diplomatic posts should remain until after elections expected this year.

Dame Karen Pierce, currently Britain's ambassador to the United States, will remain in her post until the end of the year before handing over to Barrow, according to officials.

On his way to Warsaw, Sunak told reporters on Tuesday: Ambassadorial or diplomatic appointments are and will always be made in the usual way.

General Gwyn Jenkins (right) and former Defense Secretary Stefan Rousseau/PA

He added that this is entirely following precedent, as ambassador-nominees often go in and get acclimated and build relationships before they officially start.

Sunak said Jenkins' appointment was the first time a military officer had taken on the role of national security adviser. He will take up the position in the summer.

