European Human Rights Watch condemns UK's Rwanda bill | Immigration and Asylum





The Council of Europe's human rights watchdog has condemned Rishi Sunak's Rwanda plan, saying it raises major questions about the human rights of asylum seekers and the rule of law.

The group's human rights director Michael OFlaherty said the bill, which is expected to be signed into law on Tuesday after passing the parliamentary stage on Monday night, was a matter of serious concern and could not be used to remove asylum seekers or undermine the independence of judges. He said it should not be used.

OFlaherty said he was concerned that the Rwandan bill would enable the country to implement a policy of deporting people to Rwanda, in most cases without prior assessment of their asylum claims by British authorities. He added that the bill also significantly excludes the ability of UK courts to do so. Any issues raised will be fully and independently scrutinized.

The UK remains a member of the pan-European organization that promotes human rights, democracy and the rule of law across the continent.

OFlaherty warned that the UK is prohibited, even indirectly, from forcibly returning refugees or asylum seekers to countries or territories where they are likely to face persecution, including under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. , in accordance with the Refugee Convention and various other international instruments.

Sunak said flights to take asylum seekers to Kigali would begin within 10 to 12 weeks, admitting he would miss his target for flights to take off by spring. After the bill was passed, the Prime Minister promised that this would be a fundamental change to the global equation on immigration.

But the Home Secretary said the government was bracing for inevitable legal challenges to the Rwandan plan and that there were people determined to do whatever it took to stop it from working.

Charities and rights groups have condemned the passage of the bill as a stain on the country's moral reputation.

Illegal immigration minister Michael Tomlinson told Times Radio the government knew there would be a legal battle ahead. I am afraid that difficulties will arise. Some people don't like this policy.

He said there were arrogant and condescending comments about the treatment of homosexuals in Rwanda and that Rwanda was a very progressive country.

“Quite frankly, it's not something we've heard recently in the House of Representatives and the Senate, but there were some debates in the early days that seemed to be belittling and condescending towards Rwanda,” he said. That's right. People can be safely sent to Rwanda, it is not illegal to be gay in Rwanda, and discrimination for any reason is illegal in Rwanda.

The bill passed after a battle with his colleagues, ultimately conceding on two amendments. But the government is expected to face several legal battles as it prepares to deport asylum seekers by July.

The Prime Minister said the legislation was not just a step forward, but a fundamental change in the global equation on immigration.

“We have introduced the Rwanda bill to stop vulnerable migrants from making dangerous border crossings and to break the business models of criminal organizations that exploit them,” he said.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

The passage of this bill will allow us to do that and make it very clear that if you come here illegally, you cannot stay. Our focus now is getting the plane off the ground. And I am confident that nothing will stop us from doing so and saving lives.

The cost of the transaction would be $1.8 million for the first 300 people deported, the National Audit Office confirmed. On Monday morning, Sunak admitted at a press conference that the first flights taking asylum seekers to Kigali would not take off for up to 12 weeks, despite promising they would take off in the spring.

Lawyers told the Guardian they would prepare legal challenges on behalf of individual asylum seekers. They can appeal removal on a case-by-case basis. The Home Office has a list of 350 asylum seekers who it considers to be at least risk of submitting a successful legal challenge.

The bill allows prisoners to file objections if they face a real, imminent and foreseeable risk of serious and irreparable harm if transferred to Rwanda. They must file an appeal within eight days of receiving their deportation letter.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK representative, said the bill threatened international legal protection for the world's most vulnerable people and it was a national shame that our political system had passed it.

The bill is built on highly authoritarian concepts that attack one of the most basic roles that courts perform: their ability to review evidence, determine the facts of a case and apply the law accordingly. It is absurd to force courts to treat Rwanda as a safe country and prohibit them from considering all evidence to the contrary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/apr/23/council-of-europe-human-rights-watchdog-condemns-uk-rwanda-scheme The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos