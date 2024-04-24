Jamie Dimon fears the US economy will return to the 1970s





JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon fears the U.S. economy could face a repeat of the problems that hobbled the country in the 1970s.

“Yes, I think there’s a chance it could happen again,” he said Tuesday during an appearance at the Economic Club of New York.

The economy during that troubled decade was held back by stagflation, a combination of low growth and high inflation, and Dimon said such a risk exists again.

“I'm afraid it's going to look more like the '70s than before,” he added during a question-and-answer session with Marie-Jose Kravis, president of the Museum of Modern Art and wife of the KKR co-founder, Henry Kravis.

“There are circumstances where it will be more like the '70s than what we've experienced in the last 20 years.”

Jamie Dimon during an appearance at the Economic Club of New York in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar (Reuters/Reuters)

The CEO of America's largest bank has been warning for months of a number of risks to a resilient U.S. economy, which could lead to “higher inflation and higher rates than markets expect.” », as he expressed it in a letter to shareholders on April 8.

Federal Reserve officials backed that view last week as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and several of his colleagues backed away from previous assurances about rate cuts and made clear that rates were likely to remain elevated longer than expected due to a higher than expected rise. inflation.

Dimon said in his April 8 letter that the bank was prepared for interest rates “from 2% to 8%, or even higher,” and he reiterated that forecast Tuesday.

“We would also manage stagflation,” he added.

Earlier this month, JPMorgan released its first-quarter results that showed rising interest rates posed an even bigger challenge, even for the nation's largest bank.

Despite profits rising 6% from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations, the bank said a key revenue source, known as net interest income, was lower than expected by compared to the previous quarter.

This is the first sequential decline in this key revenue source for the bank in almost three years, and the bank attributed the decline to “deposit margin compression and lower deposit balances.” .

Pedestrians approach the JPMorgan Chase headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, file) (ASSOCIATE PRESS)

Dimon returned to other familiar topics during his Tuesday discussion, including his concerns about large government spending and the Fed's efforts to shrink its balance sheet, as well as the ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and their potential to disrupt essential activities. commodity markets, migrations and geopolitical relations.

At the same time, he described the U.S. economy as “booming” and praised the resilience of the U.S. consumer, U.S. bank credit, housing prices and stock prices.

Economic growth, he said, is essential to solving many problems.

“We need to do more and do better, and that’s why we need to grow the economy,” he said.

He was asked if he would be interested in being part of the government, a question he has repeatedly downplayed in the past.

He then reiterated a facetious statement he had previously made about his dislike of the electoral process: “I've always said I would love to be president, but you'll have to anoint me.”

He gave no indication of when he might leave JPMorgan, saying only that he wanted to “leave behind” a “great company” and “I want to help my country.”

“I’m very excited about the future.”

David Hollerith is a senior reporter for Yahoo Finance covering banking, crypto and other areas of finance.

