Chinese student jailed in US for threatening to cut off activist's hands | Crime News





Xiaolei Wu, a music student from Boston, is imprisoned after being convicted of harassing a pro-democracy activist.

A Chinese music student was jailed for nine months in the United States after threatening to cut off the hands of a fellow student at a prestigious Boston music institute after she posted pro-democracy leaflets on the campus.

Xiaolei Wu, 26, was arrested in December 2022 after threatening another Berklee College of Music student who posted flyers saying “Support the Chinese people and we want democracy.”

Wu made a series of threats to the victim via messaging app WeChat, email and Instagram, including cutting off your hands if more flyers were posted.

Wu also warned the victim, referred to in court only as Zooey, that he had informed China's public security agency of his actions. He followed through on his threat by reporting her to his mother, a Chinese government official. He also publicly posted his email address.

He was found guilty in January of cyberstalking and threatening behavior.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of nearly three years to send a message to Beijing that the United States would not tolerate the Chinese government's attempts to silence people of Chinese descent who held views different from those of Beijing.

On Wednesday, Judge Denise Casper said a prison sentence was warranted to deter other Chinese nationals who travel to the United States to study and ensure they know no one can engage in criminal conduct, in particular conduct aimed at repressing freedom of expression.

She opted for a nine-month sentence because Wu's campaign of harassment, while egregious, lasted only two days and he had no prior convictions.

Wu, who was in the United States on a student visa to study jazz, will be deported after serving his sentence.

He apologized in court for his reckless behavior, saying he needed to take responsibility and accept what I had done.

For making Zooey feel threatened, I'm really sorry, he said.

There is growing concern in North America and Europe about China's influence operations and its attempts to silence its critics, not only on university campuses, where there is concern about impact on academic freedom, but also in politics.

People of Chinese descent who are not Chinese nationals have also expressed outrage at Beijing's attempts to press them to tell China's story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/25/chinese-student-jailed-in-us-for-threatening-to-cut-off-hands-of-activist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos