British troops join ANZAC Day celebrations in London





Defense Secretary Andrew Murrison and the Earl of Minto joined HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, foreign dignitaries and senior representatives of the armed forces at ANZAC Day commemorations in London today.

The annual event commemorates Australian and New Zealand soldiers who served and died in conflict and peacekeeping operations during and after the World Wars.

ANZAC Day was first celebrated in 1916 to commemorate the defeat at the Battle of Gallipoli and has become an annual day of remembrance for Australian and New Zealand soldiers.

On April 25th, a dawn service was held at Wellington Arch, corner of Hyde Park, London. The Duke of Edinburgh and Major General Richard Clements laid wreaths, and the horns of the Royal Marines Band sounded the final post.

Defense Secretary Andrew Murrison laid a wreath at the Cenotaph, while Defense Minister Earl Minto attended a memorial and thanksgiving ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Defense Minister Grant Shapps paid tribute to Australian and New Zealand staff, saying:

This ANZAC Day we remember and honor Australians and New Zealanders who have participated in and died in war, conflict and peacekeeping operations.

Today, the British Armed Forces continue to work jointly on operations and training with the Australian and New Zealand Armed Forces, leveraging historic ties to provide security and promote prosperity around the world.

The UK, Australia and New Zealand are committed to global security and work together to keep our countries safe.

They are signatories to the Five-Party Defense Agreement and are working closely together to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian illegitimate aggression and to support U.S.-led operations to counter Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-armed-forces-join-london-anzac-day-commemorations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos