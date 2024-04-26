US wants allies to cut Chinese chip-related exports amid Huawei concern





The United States is pushing allies in Europe and Asia to tighten restrictions on exports of chip-related technology and tools to China, amid growing concerns over Huawei's development of advanced semiconductors.

Washington wants Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands to use existing export controls more aggressively, including preventing their countries' engineers from maintaining chipmaking tools at manufacturing plants of advanced semiconductors in China, according to five people familiar with the conversations.

The Biden administration introduced drastic export controls in 2022, which included a ban on U.S. nationals and U.S. companies providing direct or indirect support to certain advanced chip factories in China. But the restrictions preventing Chinese groups from hiring allied engineers are much fewer.

To make controls more effective against China and to level the playing field for U.S. industry, allies must prohibit their companies from providing services that support production of advanced node integrated circuits in China, Kevin Wolf said , export control expert at the law firm Akin Gump.

The United States is increasingly concerned about the speed with which Chinese groups are developing advanced chips despite stricter American controls.

When Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited China last year, Huawei launched the Mate 60 Pro, a phone with an advanced chip that surprised U.S. government export control experts.

Washington also wants allies to make it harder for China to circumvent U.S. restrictions. In particular, they want to make it more difficult for companies from third countries to supply China with articles comprising technologies produced in Japan, South Korea or the Netherlands.

The United States uses an extensive tool called the Foreign Direct Product Rule to target Huawei. It allows the Commerce Department to prevent non-US companies from supplying it with items containing US technology, even if they are manufactured outside the United States. But allies have not implemented measures that would have a similar impact.

A person familiar with the matter said the United States was not asking its allies to create new mechanisms modeled on the FDPR, but simply wanted them to use existing export control regimes to address the problem.

The White House and Commerce Department declined to comment. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Dutch government also declined to comment.

South Korea's Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy said it was not aware of any U.S. requests to tighten its export controls.

We still do not know what the reaction of the allies will be. They have tightened controls on exports of chip-related technology after the 2022 US controls. Some Asian companies are frustrated that the US continues to let some of their companies, like Qualcomm, supply chips to Huawei, even as Washington puts pressure on its allies.

Some officials from allied countries also argued that it was necessary to have engineers in the Chinese groups to help them monitor local activity, according to one of the people involved in the discussions.

Japan imposed restrictions on 23 types of chipmaking tools last year. At the time, Japanese officials said the restrictions went further than those imposed by the United States, as exporters would need licenses for all regions, giving the Commerce Ministry extensive oversight. . But some officials said there was a lack of transparency about how tough Japan was in implementing export controls.

Many Japanese companies have significantly severed ties with Huawei, but the Chinese group remains a member of Keidanren, the country's most influential economic lobby group.

European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told the Financial Times that the European Union would be reluctant to ban European nationals from working in China. This topic of talent is a much more fundamental question of personal freedom. This is an area where we must move very carefully, Dombrovskis said.

On Thursday, Marco Rubio, Republican vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking Republican in the House, urged Raimondo to revoke export licenses linked to Huawei after reports that the company had developed a laptop with an Intel chip. .

It's clear from these trends that Huawei, a blacklisted company that was struggling just a few years ago, is making a comeback, they wrote in a letter. This is because the Biden administration, led by your department, is failing to protect American ingenuity.

Intel has stated that it strictly complies with all laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate.

Additional reporting by Song Jung-a in Seoul and Ryan McMorrow in Beijing

