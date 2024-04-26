The U.S. fertility rate fell to its lowest level in a century as U.S. births fell in 2023





The U.S. fertility rate has been declining for decades, and a new report shows that a further decline in births in 2023 has brought the rate to the lowest in more than a century.

There were approximately 3.6 million babies born in 2023, or 54.4 live births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions, National Center for Health Statistics.

After a sharp fall during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fertility rate has fluctuated. But the 3% drop between 2022 and 2023 brought the rate just below the previous low in 2020, which was 56 births per 1,000 women of childbearing age.

We have certainly seen larger declines in the past. But the decline fits the overall trend, said Dr. Brady Hamilton, a statistician at the National Center for Health Statistics and lead author of the new report.

The birth rate declined in most age groups between 2022 and 2023, according to the new report.

The adolescent birth rate reached a new record high of 13.2 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 19, 79% lower than the most recent peak in 1991. However, the rate of decline has been slower than it has been in the last decade. and half.

The highest rates have, over time, shifted to women in their 30s, where previously they were among women in their 20s, Hamilton said. One factor, of course, is the ability to wait. We've had a pandemic, or there's an economic downturn, let's say women in their 20s can postpone giving birth until things improve and they feel more comfortable. For older women, the option of waiting is not as viable.

Meanwhile, births continued to shift to older mothers. Older age groups experienced smaller declines in birth rates, and the birth rate was highest among women aged 30 to 34, with approximately 95 births per 1,000 women in this group in 2023 Women aged 40 and over were the only group to see an increase in births. although, at less than 13 births per 1,000 women, it remains lower than that of any other age group.

These annual reports provide a snapshot over time, he said, but rates can change significantly depending on the year's unique situations.

2023 marked the first full year after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision revoked the federal right to abortion. These preliminary data do not show geographic trends, which may mask some effects that state abortion bans have had on state-level birth trends. However, a November analysis suggests that states banning abortion had an average fertility rate 2.3% higher than states where abortion was not restricted in the first half of 2023, resulting in approximately 32,000 more births than expected.

As maternal mortality rates continue to rise in the United States, so do rates of cesarean deliveries, which Hamilton said are major abdominal surgeries.

Nearly a third of all births (32.4%) occurred by cesarean section, a proportion that is now the highest in a decade, according to the new CDC report. But C-sections are also increasingly common among low-risk births, such as among women giving birth for the first time and whose pregnancies have reached full term and among singleton fetuses who face head first.

Provisional birth data is based on birth certificates received and processed by the National Center for Health Statistics as of January 25. Trends capture more than 99% of all birth records for the year, but data is subject to change once all records have been reviewed.

