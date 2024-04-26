White House blocks, American students remain loyal to Gaza | Israel's War on Gaza News





Washington, D.C. Chants of Free Palestine were interrupted by hooting and cheering as dozens of Georgetown University students arrived at a protest on the nearby campus of George Washington University (GW), in the heart of the American capital.

Students, professors and activists from across the Washington region gathered Thursday to show solidarity with Palestinians amid the war on Gaza and demand an end to what they call their universities' complicity in the human rights violations by Israel.

GW students had set up a protest encampment on campus, joining pro-Palestinian demonstrations sweeping universities across the country.

We are here to show our support for GW students and also to raise the demands of all Washington DC students to divest from companies involved in arms manufacturing and Israeli apartheid, and cut ties with Israeli universities because of their complicity. in the Israeli genocide in Palestine, Anna Wessels, a Georgetown student, told Al Jazeera.

The GW encampment sparked the university protests that engulfed the country on a campus located just blocks from the White House and the State Department.

Wessels highlighted the importance of the protests taking place at the headquarters of the US federal government, where President Joe Biden approved $26 billion in aid to Israel a few days ago.

If we do nothing in Washington, we will not live up to our moral responsibility, Wessels said.

It's about Gaza

Several students and organizers told Al Jazeera on Thursday that they remained focused on Gaza and Palestine, where the Israeli army has killed more than 34,000 people and mass graves continue to be discovered.

This entire encampment was created with every message around the genocide in Gaza and around centering all demands on Gaza, said Mimi Ziad, an activist with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

This is not about students. This is Gaza. This concerns all of Palestine.

Students draped in keffiyehs gathered on a tent-studded GW lawn around a statue of George Washington, America's first president.

George Washington says liberate Palestine, read a paper sign taped to the statue.

Protesters raised their voices in unison to the beat of a drum in support of the Palestinians, condemning Israel for its violations.

Students, united, will never be defeated, they chanted, as Palestinian flags flew alongside signs calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Student organizers, sporting yellow and pink vests, directed foot traffic within the protest and handed people bottles of water.

It's great to be around other people who see the reality that we see and who share the outrage and the frustration and also share the energy to solve the problem, said Elliott Colla, a faculty member from Georgetown who joined the protest at GW.

Several protesters said pushing universities to disengage from Israel could have a tangible effect on the conflict, as South Africa's boycotts helped end the apartheid system in the early 1990s .

Academic activism around Gaza has taken center stage in American politics in recent days.

A Palestine solidarity encampment at Columbia University in New York faced a police crackdown and arrests last week as the university administration called on law enforcement to evacuate the protest. The university has now set Friday as the deadline for disbanding the protest.

But the students continued to demonstrate. Their campaign has expanded to other universities across the country, including the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), Emerson College in Boston, Emory University of Georgia, and the University of Southern California (USC), with dozens of students also arrested at these establishments.

Protesters demand that their universities withdraw investments from companies linked to arming the Israeli army [Ali Harb/Al Jazeera]

Accusations of anti-Semitism

Pro-Israel politicians from both major parties have condemned the protesters and accused them of anti-Semitism, an accusation that Palestinian rights activists reject.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson visited the Columbia campus and accused protesters of intimidating and threatening Jewish students. He also suggested suspending funding for universities that allow pro-Palestinian protests.

If these campuses can't control this problem, they don't deserve the tax dollars, Johnson, who met Mike, you suck! songs, said.

But student protesters across the country have condemned anti-Semitism, pointing out that many of the demonstrators are themselves Jewish. Donia, a protester from GW, said such accusations of anti-Semitism harm the fight against bigotry.

When you accuse anyone who opposes the genocide in Gaza of anti-Semitism, you lose the real meaning of the movement against anti-Semitism, Donia, who chose to be identified by her first name only for fear of reprisals, told Al Jazeera.

She added that pro-Israel supporters are panicking and trying to suppress the student movement with allegations of anti-Semitism because they know it is effective.

Much of the future generation of politicians in this country attend these universities and they no longer buy their lies. That’s what really scares them, says Donia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the protests on Wednesday, calling them horrible. Anti-Semitic mobs invaded major universities, he said.

His remarks drew a rebuke from progressive U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish.

No, Mr. Netanyahu. It is neither anti-Semitic nor pro-Hamas to point out that in just over six months, your extremist government has killed 34,000 Palestinians and injured more than 77,000, 70 percent of whom are women and children, Sanders said in a statement Thursday.

How can I be afraid?

Zaid Abu-Abbas, an 18-year-old GW student, said the protesters were simply calling for protection of Palestinian rights, dismissing accusations of anti-Semitism as false.

He said he was encouraged by the turnout at the protest, expressing hope that student-led protests can bring change beyond campus.

We're in Washington, close to all these government buildings and politicians; they have no choice but to see what they are doing, Abu-Abbas told Al Jazeera.

The joyous atmosphere at GW Thursday stood in stark contrast to images of violent arrests on other campuses.

However, students interviewed by Al Jazeera downplayed the prospect of law enforcement intervention to evacuate the camp.

Ziad, the Palestinian Youth Movement activist, said she was worried about the students, but was not afraid herself. How can I be afraid if I'm Palestinian?

