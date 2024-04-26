China warns Antony Blinken that US must choose between cooperation or confrontation





China has warned the United States that Washington and Beijing must choose between confrontation or cooperation as Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins an official visit during which he is expected to issue an ultimatum on the war in Ukraine.

Blinken met with powerful Shanghai Communist Party chief Chen Jining on Thursday ahead of talks with China's central leaders, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Beijing over the next two days.

Whether China and the United States choose cooperation or confrontation, it affects the well-being of the two peoples, nations as well as the future of humanity, Chen said.

Tensions are high following US accusations that China supports Russia's military-industrial machine in Ukraine, supplying Moscow with materials such as semiconductors, sophisticated machine tools and cruise missile engines.

Blinken is expected to warn that the United States will take punitive measures unless China stops sending dual-use weapons technology to Russia, reinforcing a similar message from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during of a visit to China this month.

During the trip, Yellen also indicated that Washington was closely studying the role of Chinese financial institutions in trade with Russia.

In his remarks before the closed-door meeting with Chen, Blinken did not mention Ukraine, saying only: We have an obligation… to manage the relationship between our two countries responsibly.

Blinken's visit comes as the United States and China seek to ease strained relations, with President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping meeting in San Francisco last year and calling each other this month.

It was unclear whether Blinken would see Xi, whom the US secretary of state last met in Beijing in June last year.

Blinkens' trip also comes as the US Congress this week approved a bill banning short-form video app TikTok if its Chinese owner ByteDance does not sell it within 270 days.

Ahead of the visit, China's Foreign Ministry released a briefing paper in the official Xinhua News Agency outlining its expectations on issues including Taiwan, technology and the South China Sea.

He highlighted some positive developments in the relationship, such as China's support for efforts to crack down on fentanyl exports to the United States.

But he accuses the United States of seeking to curb the development of China's high-tech industries through export controls and complains that Beijing encourages industrial overcapacity to support economic growth. This is a false narrative whose evil intention was to hinder China's industrial development, according to the text.

The ministry also slammed US accusations against Ukraine, saying that China is neither the initiator nor the party to the Ukrainian crisis, while accusing the United States of interference in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing all but claims to have. in its entirety.

The Biden administration has expressed particular concern that clashes in recent weeks between Chinese ships and the Philippine navy in the South China Sea could trigger its mutual defense treaty with Manila.

Analysts said increased dialogue between the United States and China in recent months reflected both sides' interest in stabilizing relations before the U.S. presidential election campaign gets into full swing this year.

China needs its relations to be put on a more stable footing to support its economic recovery, while the Biden administration wants to show it can manage relations responsibly while standing firm with Beijing, said Zhao Minghao, professor and deputy director of the Center. for American Studies at Fudan University.

Both sides are willing to maintain open communication, but so far I think the practical results are still limited, Zhao said.

