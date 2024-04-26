The Stellantis boss has criticized the UK's terrible electric vehicle policy.





Britain's electric car policy is terrible and risks bankrupting the carmaker, the head of Vauxhall owner Stellantis warned on Thursday.

Carlos Tavares said the UK's quota system, which requires manufacturers to meet increasing EV sales targets each year, is set at twice the market's natural demand and forces car manufacturers to sell vehicles at a loss to avoid fines. I said I meant it.

He said that for a business to survive, it must maintain a surplus. I will not sell the car at a loss.

He told reporters on Wednesday that he had urged Britain's Transport Secretary Mark Harper to make the target easier to meet by allowing car manufacturers to count electric van sales and EV exports towards the target.

Unlike bringing back consumer incentives that the government repealed, this bill would not cost taxpayers anything, he said.

The UK could use its post-Brexit autonomy to make quick decisions and change regimes overnight, Tavares added.

The UK is implementing a Chinese-style quota system that aims to shift the market from petrol and diesel cars to battery models by 2035. The EV vehicle sales target increases annually from 22% this year to 28% next year. Reach 80% by 2030.

According to official statistics, electric vehicles accounted for 15.5% of car sales in the first three months of this year. For vans, which have a separate quota, the target this year is 10%.

In the UK, around 13% of Stellantis car sales, which include the Peugeot, Citron, Fiat and Jeep brands, are electric vehicles, while 8.6% of vans are battery models.

The settlements created today are a terrible thing for Britain, Tavares said. I think the fact that they are forcing an increase is [EV sales] It makes sense. The problem is scale.

He added: As a result, everyone will start pursuing their goals. [battery electric vehicle]Pushing metal into the market will completely destroy profitability and destroy the company.

The order took more than 12 months of consultation with industry before coming into effect this year. During the drafting process, several automakers won key concessions, including allowing them to significantly reduce their overall CO emissions to offset sluggish EV-only sales.

The concession is particularly advantageous for Ford, which has a significant presence in the UK, as does Toyota, which has two plants there.

Stellantis builds electric vans for export at Ellesmere Port and some at its Luton factory. We are in talks with ministers about financial support to convert our Luton plant to a fully electric plant.

Tavares said EVs are better cars, but consumers are still hesitant due to high prices and concerns about charging.

The Department for Transport said the government had been working extensively with industry, including Stellantis. [zero emission vehicle] We need to ensure it is suitable for businesses at different stages of their transition to EVs. A spokeswoman declined to comment on the private meeting with Harper.

