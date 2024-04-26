Macron criticizes Rwandan-style asylum plan, days after Britain passes bill | europe





Emmanuel Macron criticized the immigration policy of sending people to African countries, saying it is a betrayal of us. [European] This value comes just days after the British government passed the Rwandan deportation bill.

The French president made the remarks Thursday in a wide-ranging speech aimed at warning Europe against becoming too dependent on other countries for security and trade.

On immigration, he said he did not believe in this model that some wanted to adopt. This means finding third countries, such as Africa, and sending immigrants there.

He added: This is a betrayal of our values ​​and will lead us down a new path of dependence on third countries.

Although Macron did not directly address Rishi Sunak's Rwanda plans, he did not shy away from expressing his views on Brexit. The UK's departure from the EU was an explosive event, and its negative impact is such that today no one dares to propose leaving Europe or the Euro.

He also described Britain as a natural ally of France and the EU, saying defense treaties such as the Lancaster House agreement signed with Britain in 2010 left a solid foundation for a partnership unaffected by Brexit.

President Macron focused on defense in his speech at the neoclassical amphitheater of the Sorbonne University in Paris, urging European leaders to respond to the paradigm shift of nuclear-armed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“The basic condition of our security is that Russia does not win,” he said. Europe must be able to work with its allies to protect what it holds dear. Do we need a missile shield or a missile defense system? maybe.

When you become aggressive and there seem to be no limits and you have a neighboring country that has ballistic missiles. [and has] As we have made so many innovations in technology and missile range, we have realized that we must establish a strategic concept of credible defense.

Macron called for cooperation between European militaries, European regional defense systems in the Mediterranean and Arctic, and European military academies.

Europe cannot be a vassal of the United States and must show that it knows how to talk to all other parts of the world, he added.

The speech was seen as a follow-up to a speech Macron gave at the Sorbonne in 2017, just months after he was first elected French president on a staunchly pro-European centrist platform. Since then, new EU leader Macron has said Europe is too slow, too weak and too inefficient, and he has argued for a more sovereign Europe, including a common defense budget, common border controls and a common industrial program to support green technologies.

Macron, now one of Europe's most powerful decision-makers but whose influence could be weakened by a drop in the centrist group's poll ratings, has argued that the European sovereignty agenda laid out in 2017, although widely implemented, poses a threat to Europe's standing. The world has become more serious. Europe is mortal and can die, he said, and it only depends on our choice.

French officials framed the speech as Macron's contribution to the debate over the future of Europe ahead of European elections in June and the appointment of new leaders to lead EU institutions.

Citing the U.S.-China rivalry, Iran's nuclear ambitions and Russia's aggressiveness, Macron spoke of an acceleration in the world that the European Union is failing to adequately respond to. Macron said Europe was backed into a corner at all its borders and that our response was too slow.

After the speech, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on Twitter: “Both France and Germany want Europe to remain strong.” @EmmanuelMacron's speech provides some good ideas for achieving this. Together we will drive the political and economic development of the EU. For a confident and innovative EU. Live Europe!

His quick response contrasted with Chancellor Angela Merkel's silence following Macron's previous Sorbonne speech, which was widely seen as a lack of enthusiasm for his ideas.

The speech touched on familiar French topics, including the importance of nuclear power in Europe's low-carbon energy mix, less naive trade policies that ensure European producers are not weakened, and promoting production of cutting-edge technologies such as AI. Weapons inside Europe.

Criticizing past decisions, Macron said: We have entrusted our energies to Russia. The security of several European partners depends on: [United] situation; And trade went to China. Now we have to get it all back.

Additional reporting by Deborah Cole from Berlin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/25/macron-attacks-sending-migrants-to-africa-days-after-uk-passes-rwanda-bill The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos