Stock markets fall after sharp slowdown in US growth | American economy





Major US stock indexes came under pressure on Thursday after official data showed US economic growth slowed sharply to its weakest rate in almost two years.

But while high interest rates weigh heavily on the world's largest economy, inflation continues to weigh heavily.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 1.8% in New York before recovering to close down 1%. The S&P 500 also fell as much as 1.5%, before ending 0.5% lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.9%, before recovering some of its losses to close down 0.6%.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1.6% in the first quarter, well below the 2.4% rate economists expected.

chart showing US economic growth

But a closely watched measure of inflation also rose faster than expected, raising questions about the Federal Reserve's next steps in its fight to rein in price growth.

The basic personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which does not account for volatile food and energy costs, rose 3.7% in the first three months of the year, according to a report released by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.

This same measure increased by 2% in the final quarter of 2023. While economists expected an acceleration, the figure is higher than the expected 3.4% average.

Inflation has eased in the United States, with unemployment remaining low and growth largely resilient, raising hopes that the Fed will guide the world's largest economy to a so-called soft landing, where growth prices would normalize and recession would be avoided.

But Thursday's first-quarter data, with growth slowing and inflation rising, will test that confidence.

The slow rise in GDP in the first quarter likely sets the tone for the rest of 2024, said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macronomics, predicting that core PCE inflation will rise at an annualized rate much closer to 2%. over the next few months.

The first-quarter core inflation numbers could spook the Fed a bit, said Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. The core PCE deflator rose 3.7% at an annualized rate in the first quarter, nearly double that seen in each of the previous two quarters and stronger than we or the consensus had expected.

Even though inflation has slowed significantly since reaching its highest level in a generation two summers ago, prices remain much higher than before the pandemic.

The economy is at the heart of this year's presidential election campaign, as voters debate whether they were better off under Joe Biden or the Trump administration.

The landing is and will be soft, Biden said during his State of the Union address last month. It takes time, but the American people are starting to feel it. Consumer studies show that consumer confidence is soaring.

But Donald Trump, who is fighting to win back the presidency in November, claimed inflation was killing America under Biden.

On Thursday, Janet Yellen, Biden's Treasury secretary, told Reuters that the U.S. economy continues to perform very, very well, calling the latest growth unusual but not cause for concern.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

