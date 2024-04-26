China's Xi says US must accept Beijing's rise for bilateral relations to improve





Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 26, 2024.

Mark Schiefelbein | Afp | Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday that Washington should view China's development “in a positive light” for bilateral relations to improve.

Xi called it a “fundamental issue” that “must be resolved, so that China-US relations can truly stabilize, improve and move forward,” according to an official statement.

The Chinese leader's comments come as the United States has imposed restrictions on Beijing's ability to access high-end technology and is set to ban social media app TikTok unless its Chinese parent company ByteDance does not sell it.

Blinken met Xi in Beijing on Friday, amid strained relations between the two countries as they battle for technological supremacy, with differences over the Middle East conflict and Russia's war with Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of his closed-door meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Blinken said nothing could replace “face-to-face diplomacy” and stressed the need for the United States and China to avoid “calculation errors”.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) shakes hands with Chinese Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Commission Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Leah MILLIS / POOL / AFP ) (Photo by LEAH MILLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Léa Millis | Afp | Getty Images

Both sides need to make sure “that we are as clear as possible about the areas where we have differences, at least to avoid misunderstandings, to avoid miscalculations,” he told reporters.

In his remarks, Wang told Blinken that U.S.-China relations are “starting to stabilize” through increased dialogue and cooperation.

“This is welcomed by our two peoples and by the international community,” he said, while warning that “negative factors” are multiplying and accumulating, causing “all kinds of disruptions.”

“China's legitimate development rights have been unreasonably suppressed and our core interests are facing challenges,” he said, asking Washington “not to step on China's red lines.”

President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco last year on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference.

In early April, in a call with Xi, the first such telephone meeting since July 2022, Biden raised a host of U.S. concerns, according to a White House account of the call.

Tight ties

Tensions have been brewing for years, from the trade war to the fallout from the alleged Chinese spy balloon over American skies. More recently, the United States has accused China of supporting the Russian military effort in Ukraine.

Ahead of Blinken's visit, a senior State Department official said America's top diplomat planned to warn Beijing against supporting Russia's efforts to rebuild its defense base, which threatens to undermine European security .

On Thursday, Blinken met with Shanghai Communist Party Secretary Chen Jining and “raised concerns about trade policies and non-market economic practices,” according to the U.S. State Department.

He stressed that “the United States seeks healthy economic competition” with China and a level playing field for American workers and businesses operating in the country, spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

It was Blinken's second trip to China following a high-stakes diplomatic mission aimed at easing tensions between the United States and China in June last year.

It's important to demonstrate that “we are responsibly managing the most important relationship,” he said Friday.

“I hope that we can make progress on the issues that our presidents agreed that we should cooperate on, but also clarify our differences, our intentions, and make it very clear to us where we stand.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/26/us-china-blinken-stresses-need-to-avoid-miscalculations.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos