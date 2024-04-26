When U.S. officials visit China, their food choices are closely monitored





Beijing beer made with American hops, to highlight commercial relations between the two countries. Tibetan food, to send a message about human rights. Mushrooms with possible hallucinogenic properties, simply because they taste good.

Where, what and how American dignitaries eat when they visit China is a serious question. Restaurant and food choices are rife with opportunities for geopolitical symbolism, as well as controversy and mockery. Proficiency or lack of wand skills may be a sign of cultural competence or illiteracy.

An exorbitant meal can make a civil servant appear out of touch with reality. Too cheap or informal and you risk appearing undignified. Authenticity, history, cooking technique and taste can all affect the perception of a meal choice.

When Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken began a trip through China on Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's efforts to stabilize relations between the two countries, some on Chinese social media wondered whether he would have time during his visit to stop and try some of the city's famous xiaolongbao (soup dumplings).

One of his recommendations came with a political warning: Eating xiaolongbao is like managing international relations, one commenter wrote on Weibo. If your attention strays even a little, you will burn your mouth.

Mr. Blinken actually visited a famous soup dumpling restaurant that evening. It's unclear exactly how much he considered the symbolism of his dumplings, but enjoying a traditional popular snack and attending a basketball game, the optics suggested there was a more cordial spirit than at the trip he made last year, shortly after a trip to China. A spy balloon drifting across the United States had heightened tensions.

But Mr. Blinkens' eating habits have attracted far less interest than those of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. During two trips, this month and last year, his meals in China attracted so much attention that the state-run Global Times deemed it a form of food diplomacy.

Last year, Ms. Yellen made headlines when, at a Beijing restaurant serving cuisine from Yunnan province, she ate mushrooms that were found to be mildly toxic and could cause hallucinations if left untreated. were not cooked properly.

Ms. Yellen later said she was unaware of the mushrooms' potential hallucinogenic properties when she ate them and felt no abnormal effects. Still, the story sparked a brief mushroom craze in China.

This month, during a four-day trip to China, Ms. Yellen visited a famous Cantonese restaurant in Guangzhou and a Sichuan restaurant in Beijing. The dishes she ordered were quickly posted online, drawing widespread approval from commenters for the variety and affordability of the dishes ordered, her chopstick skills, and the fact that she and her team were seated among others guests rather than in a private room.

The dishes ordered by Ms. Yellen and her team were classic dishes from their respective regions and had not been modified to suit foreign tastes, according to Fuchsia Dunlop, a London-based cook and food writer who specializes in Chinese cuisine.

They didn't choose really expensive and spectacular dishes and ingredients, Ms. Dunlop said, speaking of the Sichuan meal. It's quite what ordinary Sichuan people like to eat. This menu was chosen for its flavor and not for its prestige.

According to a Treasury Department spokeswoman, the department typically seeks suggestions from local embassy staff regarding restaurant recommendations when Ms. Yellen travels. Then Ms. Yellen will research the restaurants herself and make the final decision.

Sometimes, specific establishments will be chosen to convey a diplomatic message, the spokesperson added. She cited Ms. Yellens' visit this month to a brewery in Beijing that uses American hops, aimed at highlighting the importance of American agricultural exports to China.

Some restaurants where Ms. Yellen has dined have capitalized on her fame, such as the Yunnan restaurant where she ate mushrooms, which released a set menu based on what she ordered, called the God of Money menu, a nod to look at his position as Treasurer. Secretary.

Ms. Yellen is not the first American dignitary to turn Chinese restaurants into overnight sensations. In 2011, a visit by then-Vice President Joe Biden to a Beijing noodle restaurant caused its business to skyrocket, according to Chinese state media, and led the restaurant to create a menu of Biden noodles.

In 2014, after Michelle Obama visited a hot pot restaurant in the city of Chengdu, the restaurant announced that it would create a set menu for the American First Lady. Reports in Chinese media noted approvingly that Mrs. Obama was able to handle the spicy soup, which was not toned down for a foreign palate.

His visit to a Tibetan restaurant in the same city, however, sparked controversy and his staff at the time readily admitted that the location had been chosen deliberately to show support for the rights and religious freedoms of Tibetans in China.

But for Mrs. Obama's husband and other U.S. presidents, Chinese food served at official state banquets is often Americanized or customized to better suit a foreign palette.

In 2009, President Barack Obama was served Chinese-style beef steak and baked fish, according to Chinese state media, and in 2017, President Trump ate dishes such as kung pao chicken and boneless beef cooked in tomato sauce. Both meals ended with fruit ice cream, very atypical of traditional Chinese dishes.

But even these meals may hint at an international trend, Ms. Dunlop said. Mr. Obama's menu contained very safe, conservative choices that would appeal to foreigners, she said, while Mr. Trump's menu was slightly more contemporary and showed more Chinese cooking techniques.

This change, Ms Dunlop said, may reflect China feeling a little more confident about Westerners' familiarity with real Chinese food in 2017 compared to 2009.

