Rwanda bill will lead migrants to head to Ireland instead of UK, deputy prime minister says | political news





Migrants are heading to Ireland instead of the UK due to the threat of deportation to Rwanda, Ireland's deputy prime minister has said.

A Rwandan bill that would provide for asylum seekers “unlawfully entering the UK” and being sent to the central African country, regardless of the outcome of their claim, was passed on Tuesday despite human rights concerns.

Micheal Martin told the Daily Telegraph the policy was already having an impact in Ireland as people were “scared” to stay in the UK.

“Maybe that’s a design effect,” the former Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin, who is also Ireland's foreign minister, said asylum seekers were trying to “obtain refuge here and within the European Union instead of facing possible deportation to Rwanda”.

His comments follow Justice Secretary Helen McEntee telling an Irish parliamentary inquiry committee earlier this week that migrants and refugees were crossing the Northern Ireland border.

Mr McEntee said “more than 80 per cent” of people seeking asylum in Ireland entered the country through Northern Ireland, a border crossing guaranteed under the UK-EU Brexit treaty.

It comes amid growing tensions over immigration levels in Ireland, which is grappling with a housing crisis affecting its own citizens and asylum seekers.

Six people were arrested overnight during a protest at a designated detention center for asylum seekers in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí said officers were attacked after staff arrived at the scene and were “verbally and physically abused throughout the day, and this evening rocks and other missiles were thrown at them”.

Fires were set, axes were found and officers were “forced to defend themselves” using incapacitating sprays, helmets and shields.

Three patrol cars were also damaged.

Irish broadcaster RTE said protesters accused gardaí of using unnecessary force and intimidating and aggressive tactics during lawful and peaceful protests.

According to RTE, there have been protests at the site, known as Trudder House or River Lodge, for the past six weeks.

It is understood the site is being considered as a possible site for 20 eight-person tents to house asylum seekers, but some locals say it is unsuitable and the town's resources are already overstretched.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there about migration right now,” Mr McEntee said.

She took to Twitter late Thursday to promote the EU migration and asylum deal, describing it as a “real game changer” and “the choice we have to make.”

